Derry death notices - Tuesday, January 5, 2021

McCANDLESS, 3rd. January 2021, peacefully at Waterside Hospital, LlAM, beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of John, Karen, Desmond, Clare, Nuala and Colette and a dear and loving fatherin-law and grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediately family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CURRAN, 3rd. January 2021, peacefully at his home, 2 Beechwood Avenue, WILLIE (Ex. Derry City F.C.), beloved husband of the late Elizene, loving father of Liam, John, Eleanor, Orla, Elizabeth, Mairead, Maire and the late Charlie and Declan and a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Dear brother of Harry, Mickey, Kathleen and the late John and Thomas. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCARRON (nee Burns), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary McCarron née Burns, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 3rd of January 2021. Late of 58 Lisfannon Park. May she rest in peace.Beloved wife of Joe. Loving mother of Josephine, James and the late Sue. Dearest sister of the late Alice. Devoted grandmother of Emmet, Jamie, Daynah, Joe and Shauneen. A much loved mother-in-law of Ned, Seamus and Debbie. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Mary's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 5th of January at 11:30am via her late home 58 Lisfannon Park for 12:30pm requiem mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Mary's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke NI c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her.

BURNS (née Moore), Daisy (Vicky), 4th January 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Sevenoaks Fold, and 70 Coney Road, Culmore, Derry. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R.I.P, loving mother of Marita, and the late Tom R.I.P. a much loved grandmother of Geraldine, and Gabriella, a great-grandmother of Darren, Connor, Emma, and Alex and a great-great-grandmother of Matthew. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Daisy may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from O’Brien’s of Limavady funeral home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady on Thursday 7th at 10.05am for Requiem Mass at 11am in Sacred Heart Church Muff followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society Administrative Offices, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady. Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

POLLOCK - (Ex R.U.C., G.C.) January 4, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 3 Lissadell Drive, Magherafelt, George, dearly beloved and devoted husband of Betty, much loved father of Nigel, Jeanette and Carol, a dear father-in-law, much loved grandfather of Ryan, Jenny, Graeme, Leigh, Stuart, Lynsey, John, Robbie and David and also a loving great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (immediate family only). George's funeral cortége will make its way along Ballyronan Road and Meeting Street on Wednesday, January 6 at 1.30pm, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for MS Research, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children and entire Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

McDADE (Longfield, Desertmartin), January 3, 2021, Michael, peacefully at home (Moorside Villas). Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Michael, Martin, Francis, and Margaret (Shanahan). Son of the late Francis and Bridget McDade and brother of Bridie, Patsy, and the late John, Annie, Mary,Francis and Patsy R.I.P. Funeral from his home on Tuesday 5 January at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Coolcalm. Burial afterwards to St Patrick Cemetery, Keenaught. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters -in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the new government restrictions wake and funeral will be strictly private (immediate family). Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on www.desertmartinparish.com

SMYTH (Nee Reid) – 4th January 2021, peacefully at home with her loving family, Sarah Jane, 158 Irish Green Street, Limavady. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of George, John, Katherine and the late Robin, Mary, Andrew, James, Henry and Alexander, dear sister of Matthew and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral private due to current government regulations. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the family home on Thursday at 2.00pm to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church for service. Interment afterwards in Christ Church Burial Ground, Limavady. Enquiries to Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Directors 02870343438. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

BOYD – 4th January 2021, suddenly at Causeway Hospital Coleraine, MERVYN, beloved son of the late Fred and Martha and much loved brother of Daphne and Kenneth, brother in law of Noel & Sylvia, dear uncle of Sharon &Thompson, Adrian & Hilary, Richard & Pauline, Mark & Leanne and Stephen & Hailey. A life-long, close friend of Donny and a much loved great uncle. The family are abiding by government regulations. For those wishing to pay their respects to Mervyn the funeral cortege will proceed from his home at 50 Killyvalley Road, Garvagh on Wednesday 6th January at 1.45pm to First Garvagh Presbyterian Church for a family committal. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (cheques made payable to NICHS) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.

McDAID, 1st January 2021, suddenly at his home, MARK (late of Claremont Manse, formerly of Florence Street), beloved partner of Marianne, loving father of Nathan and Sarah, darling son of Lana and the late Charlie, dear brother of Henry, Martin, Elaine, Kieran, Kevin and the late John and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider McDaid and McLaughlin family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Martha pray for him. For anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mark, his funeral cortege will leave his mother’s home in Buncrana at 10:10am on Tuesday making its way to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.