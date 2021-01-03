Derry death notices - Monday, January 4, 2021

McCOLGAN, 2nd January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JOHN (late of Abbots Walk), beloved husband of Sheila, loving step-father of Nadine and the late Shaun and Seamus and a dear and loving grandfather and brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the funeral is strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McDAID, 1st January 2021, suddenly at his home, MARK (late of Claremont Manse, formerly of Florence Street), beloved partner of Marianne, loving father of Nathan and Sarah, darling son of Lana and the late Charlie, dear brother of Henry, Martin, Elaine, Kieran, Kevin and the late John and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider McDaid and McLaughlin family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Martha pray for him. For anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mark, his funeral cortege will leave his mother’s home in Buncrana at 10:10am on Tuesday making its way to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

CASSIDY, Geraldine, 3rd January 2021, of 223 Clooney Road, Greysteel, beloved daughter of the late Mary and Joseph, loving sister of Mary-Kathleen and the late John, Richard, Edith, Evelyn, Bernie and Rita and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday evening from 6 – 8 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCRACKEN, Robert, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Robert McCracken suddenly at his late home on the 1st of January 2021. Late of 2 Copperfield Drive, Kilfennan. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Tracy. Devoted father of Daniel and Beth. Loving son of Billy and the late Frances. A much loved brother of Francine and John. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later. Peace Perfect Peace.

McCARRON (nee Burns), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary McCarron née Burns, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 3rd of January 2021. Late of 58 Lisfannon Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Joe. Loving mother of Josephine, James and the late Sue. Dearest sister of the late Alice. Devoted grandmother of Emmet, Jamie, Daynah, Joe and Shauneen. A much loved mother-in-law of Ned, Seamus and Debbie. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke NI c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her.

BRADY, 3rd. January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICK ( Patsy, late of Culmore Park, formerly of Gt. James Street ), beloved husband of Charlotte, (Lottie) loving father of Noel, Edward, Ann and the late Marianne and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediately family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CLANCY, Catherine, 2nd January 2020, 42 Lilac Avenue, Limavady, loving mother of Patricia, Denis, Jimmy, Peter, Clare and Linda, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Philomena, Aidan, Dick, Kevin, Lizzie, Sheila, Thomas, John and Angela. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ARBUCKLE, Lexie, 2nd January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Son of the Late Lexie and Norah. Dear Brother of Marie, Noreen, Pius, Paddy, Ann, Jimmy and the late Sean, Gerry, Kevin and Sean James. Funeral from his sister Marie's home, 6 St Columbs Wells on Monday 4th January at 10:30am to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Columba's Church, Longtower website.

GLASGOWN, Maureen 2nd January 2021 Peacefully at Ballyclose House Limavady. Beloved Daughter of the Late Mary. A Stepdaughter of Yvonne. Devoted Mother of Stacey. Loving Sister of Barbara. Due to the Current Restrictions a Private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th January followed by Burial in Leckpatrick parish Church Burial ground. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Ballyclose House, 11 Mill place Limavady BT49OBJ.

KELLY, Castledawson, 3rd Jan 21 Henry Francis (Harry) R.I.P. Peacefully at Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Violet and loving brother of Susan, Marie McLaughlin, Pat, Eamon, Anthony, Eugene and Hugh. Formerly of 252 Hillhead Rd, BT45 8EF Removal from J A Gormley's funeral home, 1 main St, Maghera on Monday 4th Jan to St Mary's church Lavey arriving 3pm (approx) to repose overnight. Requiem Mass to Tuesday 5th at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake and Requiem Mass strictly private (immediate family, 25 persons) due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be view at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and family circle.

McCALLION (Draperstown), January 3, 2021 DONAUGH, peacefully at home, Moykeeran Crescent. Beloved son of the late John and Susan and brother of Paddy and Rory and the late Michael (Mael) and Margaret Miskella R.I.P. Funeral from Murray's Funeral Home on Tuesday 5 January at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Burial afterwards to St Columba's Cemetery, Straw. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. No flowers please. Due to the new government restrictions wake and funeral will be strictly private (immediate family). Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on the Ballinascreen Parish webcam (www.parishofballinascreen.com).

SCARLETT, Thomas, 1st January 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Husband of Mardie (formally of 217 Lonemoor Road), Loving father of Margaret, Jim, Thomas and Brian. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral are strictly private Due to current Government restrictions Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Monday 4th January at 10am from St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

COYLE (née Finn), 2nd January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PEGGY (late of Liscloon Drive), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Ann, Maureen and Kevin, devoted grandmother of Melissa, Kevina, Katrina, Clare and the late Steven and a dear great-grandmother, dear and loving sister of Annie, Willie and the deceased members of the Finn family and mother-in-law to Finbarr, Stephanie and the late Chris. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DONAGHY, Dorothy (née Borland) 2nd January 2021 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Bayview Park and Blackburn Crescent. Former Health Visitor. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Stuart. Devoted Mother of David and Ross. Dear motherin-law of Liz and Marie. Loving Grandmother of Nicole and Joanne. Great-grandmother of Ella, Lucy and Ronan. Due to the Current restrictions a private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Monday 4th January followed by Burial in Ballyoan cemetery. Family Flowers Only, Donations if desired made payable to Ebrington Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry BT472LJ. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 The Lord is My Shepherd.