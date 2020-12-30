Derry death notices - Thursday, December 31, 2020

DEANE, Mark Anthony, 27th December 2020 suddenly at his home 30 Longtower court. Loving father of Shea, Bronagh, Orlaigh. Grandfather of Códhn. Beloved son of George and the Late Margaret. Dear brother of Paula, Kerry, Aaron, Late Colin.

Funeral on Thursday 31st December at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Funeral and wake strictly private. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link. http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and all who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

O'NEILL, Joanna, 30th December 2020 beloved wife of the late Colm, 1 Rushall Road, Ardmore, loving mother of John, Marie, Martin, Michael, Eoin, Breige, Karen, Adrian, Joanne and Gregory and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

WYLIE, December 30th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Robert Bogle, 41 Massey Avenue, Limavady. Much loved husband of Hazel, loving father of Lynne, Donna, Brian, dear father in law of Chris, Martin and Beka, devoted grandfather of Heather. Kirsten, Sarah-Louise and Marc, Great Grand father of Hunter, Wolfe and Lincoln, dear brother in law of Sam, brother of the late Ethel and Iris. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Robert, his cortege will arrive at Enagh Cemetery at 1.45pm on Friday. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Viewing from 1 to 3pm on Thursday in Browns Funeral Home Aghanloo Business Park, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McGAGHEY (Bellaghy) 30th December 2020, James Gerard R.I.P. beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Bronagh (Coyle) and Gerard, grandfather of Donovan, Brogan, Charlie, Brannagn, Kayle, dear brother to Phyllis McGill, Patsy Duffy, Ann Mulholland, Madline Graham, June Boyd, Breda O’Neill and the late Sharon, Una, Gemma, Claire, Ita and Willie. Funeral from his home 22 Ballydermot Lane on Friday 1st January 2021 at 2.10pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, son in law Declan, Gerards partner Jenny, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions there will be no wake and the Funeral will be Strictly Private for 25.

McKIRGAN, Jean Fletcher, 29th December 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Jean Fletcher, dearly loved mother of Sharon, Amanda and Paul, devoted Nana of Martin, Andrew, Johnny and Rebecca. The family are abiding by current government guidelines. For those wishing to pay their respects to Jean, the funeral cortege will proceed to Portstewart Cemetery via the Promenade following a family service at her home on Thursday 31st at 10.00a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Cancer Unit Antrim, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

McCAUGHEY - December 30, 2020 (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Care Home, in his 96th year, Norman, 49 Ballinacross Road, Knockloughrim. Dearly loved husband of Madge, dear brother of the late Canon Bob McCaughey and also a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Unfortunately, due to updated government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private (25 people only). Norman’s funeral cortege will make its way through Knockloughrim Village and then Quarry Road on Friday, January 1 at 2:00pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects, whilst socially distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia N.I. payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Wife, entire Family Circle and his many Friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

CONNOR – 26th December 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 17 Millbank Avenue, Portstewart, Rodger, dearly beloved husband of the late Joan Elizabeth, devoted father of Carli and her husband Phil, Tanya and her fiancé Peter, loving grandpa to Jack, dearest partner of Anne, dearly loved brother of Margaret and the late Wilfie and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Funeral details to follow. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

McCOLGAN (nee Neill) - 30th December 2020 (peacefully) at the Cottage Care home, Sally RIP., dearly loved mother of Daren and his wife Louise, Cathy and her partner Brian, Thomas, Neill and his wife Vicki, devoted granny of Conor and Holly, beloved sister of Toby and the late Paddy, Harry and Sean (Beau). The family abiding by government restrictions. For those wishing to pay their respects to Sally, her funeral cortege will proceed from her daughter Cathy’s home, 44, Cairnhill, Coleraine on Saturday at 9.30am to St John’s Church for a family requiem mass at 10.00am, via Churchlands Road and Drumard Drive. (Live streamed at https://youtube.com/channel/UCj5dkV1j8QeTIA6BkUVRxEA) Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired for Cottage Care Home c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by her family and entire family circle. St. Martin and St. Jude pray for her.