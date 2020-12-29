Derry death notices - Wednesday, December 30, 2020

McGUINNESS, 29th December 2020, in Gorey, Co. Wexford, SEAN (formerly of 53 Upper Nassau Street), beloved partner of Martina, loving father of Dearbhla, dear son of Susanna and the late Harry, and a dear and loving brother of Ann, Harry, Martina, Paul, Sharon, Michael and the late Gerard. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral to take place later in Gorey, Co. Wexford. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him

KELLY, Pascal, Cahore Road (GI4BGB). December 28th 2020. Died peacefully in Brooklands Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary, predeceased by his sisters Katie and Mary. Loving father of Katie, Ann (Hatton), Patricia (Van Kapel) Mary (Wheeler) and Paul Sadly, due to COVID restrictions, Pascal’s wake, and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends only. Pascal's remains will leave his late residence at 30 Cahore Road Draperstown at 10:30 on Wednesday the 30th of December to arrive at the Holy Rosary Church for 11 am Mass. Burial will be immediately afterwards in St Columba’s Straw cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Requiem mass will be broadcast live on Ballinascreen Parish webcam (www.parishofballinascreen.com). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, son, grandchildren, daughter in law, sons in law and many friends and relatives.

McDAID, Gerald, 25th December 2020 at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, beloved son of the late Paddy and Annie, formerly of Seacoast Road, Aughill, Magilligan, dear brother of the late Charlie, Terry, John, Jimmy, Eddie, Mary and Phyllis and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WRIGHT, 28th December 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, LINDA, loving mother of Michelle, Ciara, Lynn, Karina and Natalie, dear sister of Eric and a dear and loving grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

O'DONNELL, Peter, 27th December 2020, beloved husband of Evelyn (nee McGinley), 4 Drummond Park, loving father of Dermot, Clare and Rory and dear brother of Mary, Raymond, Noel, Michelle, Yvonne, Brian, Niall, Marie-Therese, Laura and John. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Mary’s Meals via the link :- marysmeals.org.uk. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McKINNEY (née Johnston) - December 29th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, Annie, (aged 100 years), "Blossom Hill", 5 Coolshinney Road, Magherafelt. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Stanley, devoted Mother of Peggy and Pat, a dear Mother-in-Law of Chris and much loved Grandmother of Louise and Cathy. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. A Service of Thanksgiving for Annie's life will be held at her home on Thursday, December 31st at 1.00pm and will be livestreamed on Magherafelt Methodist Church Facebook Page. Friends are welcome to listen to the service online, outside her home or to stand along the route via Coolshinney Road, Moneymore Road and Queen Street, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermory, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her Family and Friends. "The Lord is my Shepherd".

MURRAY (Magherafelt) 29th December 2020, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Robert R.I.P. late of Aughrim Road and Marina Nursing Home, beloved son of the late Robert and Mary and loving brother of Brendan, John, Leo and the late Mary Dolan and Anna Dobbin. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Wednesday 30th at 3.40pm (via Kings Street, Aughrim Road and Pound Road), arriving Church of St John Milltown Magherafelt at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 31st at 11.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).