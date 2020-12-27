Derry death notices - Monday, December 28, 2020

STEWART (nee Moore), Margaret, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret Stewart née Moore, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 27th of December 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Gerald. Devoted mother of Donna, Lorraine, Damian, Annmarie, Corah, Gerald, Shauna and Martina. Loving granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A much loved sister of Tillie, Mary, Isa, Bernie and Daniel. Dearest mother-in-law, aunt and neighbour. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Margaret's remains are now reposing at her late home 59 Lisfannon Park, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 29th of December at 10.20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Margaret's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her. St. Jude Pray For Her.

JOHNSTON, Samuel David, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Samuel David Johnston, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 24th of November 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Daleview House and 1 Avish Gardens, and formerly of Donegal. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday 28th of November 2020 in St Columb’s Church, Waterside at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the Ballyoan Cemetery. Jesus I trust in you.

DRIPPS, 27 December 2020, peacefully (aged 99 years) at his home 42 Drimbolg Road, Upperlands, Robert Hugh dearly beloved husband of the late Jessie, much loved father of William, Elma, Sandra, Roberta, Mervyn and the late James and Loui and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. House and Funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.

MAGOWAN – 26th December 2020, peacefully at home, 22 Station Road, Garvagh. Andrew MBE. Dearly loved husband of Betty, dear father of Tanya, Paul and Philip, father-in-law of Wendy and Laura, grandpa of Oliver and Ben. Private family service on Tuesday in First Garvagh Presbyterian Church. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired by making cheques payable to First Garvagh Presbyterian Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. John 14 Verses 1-4.

TODD - December 24, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Stanley (Billy), 7 Brown Drive, Maghera, dear father of Cherie and Darlene, father-in-law of Darrell and John, dearest grandfather of Ellie, Marcus, Carys, Maeve and Fergus and much loved brother of Bobby, Harry and the late Annie. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral arrangements later. "The Lord is my shepherd".