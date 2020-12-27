Derry death notices - Sunday, December 27, 2020

LOGAN, Jennifer, 25th December 2020 beloved daughter of Jean and the late Tommy, 10 Shearwater Way, Waterside, loving sister of Sharon, Alison, David, Peter and Mark and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road,, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MOORE (née Doherty), Margaret (Mona). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret (Mona) Moore Née Doherty peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 26th of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 100 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Paddy Joe R.I.P and loving mother of Monica, Ethna, Alex, Anne-Marie, Kathleen (Katie), Patricia (Patsy), Dana and the late Lorna R.I.P. A very much loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Mother in law and Sister. Reposing at her late residence, wake is strictly for family only. Funeral from her late residence on Monday 28th of December leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in The Immaculate Conception Church Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government guidelines the numbers in the church and church grounds are strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for her.

BROWN (nee Quigley) - 23rd December 2020 (peacefully) at Craigdun Care Home, Nancy, formerly Ballymoney, Coleraine and Waterside, Londonderry, dearly beloved wife of the late Leonard, devoted mother of Lynora, dearest mother-in-law of Paul, much loved grandmother of Simon, Steven and Chris, great grandmother to James, Jack, Isla, Kate and Finlay and dear sister of Mickey, Paddy and the late Billy, Cissie, Pye, Maureen and Susan and a beloved aunt. The family will abiding by government regulations. For those wishing to pay their respects to Nancy her funeral cortège will proceed to Coleraine Cemetery following a family service in Murdock's Funeral Home 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 1.00pm. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

TODD - December 24, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Stanley (Billy), 7 Brown Drive, Maghera, dear father of Cherie and Darlene, father-in-law of Darrell and John, dearest grandfather of Ellie, Marcus, Carys, Maeve and Fergus and much loved brother of Bobby, Harry and the late Annie. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral arrangements later. "The Lord is my shepherd".

MULLAN, Limavady and Ballerin, 25 December 2020, Rev Fr Michael Francis R.I.P. peacefully at RVH Belfast. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Susan and loving brother of Brian, Sean, Mary Teresa Lagan, Bridie Gormley, Sr Anne and the late Patsy and Colum P. His remains will be removed from his residence 10 Bells Hill Limavady on Saturday 26th December to Christ the King Church, Limavady arriving approximately 5.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday 27th December. Interment afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Ballerin. Wake and funeral private (Family only), following government guidelines. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Dy7V2EfY4GkaMZ2H_A/feed?activity_view=6. No flowers please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, Bishop McKeown, all the priests of the Diocese and family circle.

WALLACE (née Sterling) - December 24th 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 77 Main Street, Tobermore, Ann Marcella, dearly loved Wife of Stephen, devoted and much adored Mummy of Harry, loving Daughter-in-Law of Susan and the late Derek and dearest Sister of Robert, George, Elsie, Eileen, Linda, Richard, Sam, Jeffrey, Neville and Ivan. House and funeral strictly private, due to recent government guidelines. Ann's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, December 27th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel to Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving and Burial, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst adhering to strict social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Son, the entire Family Circle and her many Friends.