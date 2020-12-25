Derry death notices - Friday, December 25, 2020

BARR (née McKelvey), Margaret Nana, Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness. Late of Summer Hill, Prehen Park. Dearly beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Russell, Trevor and Allison. Dear mother-in-law of Karen, Karen and Arno. Devoted grandmother of Gavin, Ellen, Dean, Scott, Shannon, Kevin and Tara. A private family funeral will take place on Sunday 27th December 2020 in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church C/O Mr L Hamilton, 12 Kerry Park, Magheramason, Londonderry BT472SB or Online at www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com (Tributes and Donations). Deeply Regretted by Her Loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SLATER (née Walker). Sharon Elaine, December 23, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 144, Duncastle Park, Newbuildings) dearly beloved wife of David Slater, much loved mummy of Emma and Millie, loving daughter of Marion and Billy Walker. Devoted sister of Caroline, dear sister-in-law of Nigel. Funeral service at D. & R. Hay Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 26th December at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral is restricted to friends and family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columb’s Cathedral c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the above address. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends and the entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

MULGREW, Lawrence, 23rd December 2020, beloved husband of Mary, 16 Dunmore Place, Limavady, loving father of Francis, Jackie, Nigel and Joanne, father-in-law of Marguerite, Clare and Martin, much loved grandfather of Connor, Kurtis, Daniel, Kelly-Ann, Haley, Megan, Conall and Aiobhe, great-grandfather of Mal, Ella and Cobey and dear brother of Phyllis, Pat and the late Margaret, Sadie, James, John, Charlie, Sammy, Josie and Mary. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Haematological & Sperrin Room), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ARCHER - 24th December 2020 (peacefully) at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Paul Bernard R.I.P., devoted husband of Annmarie, loving father to Megan, Zoe, Luke and Steven, beloved son of the late Betty and Benny, dearest brother of Daryl and Geoff and precious son-in-law to Tommy and Sheila O’Kane. Funeral from his home on Christmas Day at 2.30pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Limavady followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire circle. Padre Pio and St. Christopher pray for him.

O'DONNELL (née Willoughby), Sylvia. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sylvia O’Donnell Née Willoughby peacefully at Seymour Gardens Care Home on the 23rd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 59 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving mother of Paula Jackson, Linda, Nigel, and Barry O’Donnell and Amanda Gallagher. Dear sister of Cyril and the late Dessie, Harold, and Connie R.I.P. Loved dearly by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ viewing from 1pm to 4pm today - Thursday for family and friends only . Funeral on Saturday 26th of December 2020, leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic and government guidelines the numbers in the church and church grounds are strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Seymore Gardens c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

TWEED – 24th December 2020, peacefully at Braefield Nursing Home, Bill, late of 52 Portrush Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Claire, loving father of Shaun, Warren and Kirk, father-in-law of Helen and Ann Marie, much loved papa of Nathan, Aimee, Bradley, James, Lucas, Ben, Matthew and Adam and dear brother of Reggie, Harry and the late Danny. House and funeral private due to current government regulations. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the family home on Monday, at 11.15am to Portstewart Cemetery via the promenade. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to The Alzheimers Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

WALLACE (née Sterling) - December 24th 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 77 Main Street, Tobermore, Ann Marcella, dearly loved Wife of Stephen, devoted and much adored Mummy of Harry, loving Daughter-in-Law of Susan and the late Derek and dearest Sister of Robert, George, Elsie, Eileen, Linda, Richard, Sam, Jeffrey, Neville and Ivan. House and funeral strictly private, due to recent government guidelines. Ann's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, December 27th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel to Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving and Burial, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst adhering to strict social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Son, the entire Family Circle and her many Friends.