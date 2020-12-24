Derry death notices - Thursday, December 24, 2020

NASH (nee Hegarty), Frances, 23rd December 2020 peacefully at Culmore Manor, loving wife of the late John, formerly of 98 Iniscarn Road, Creggan, loving mother of Catherine, Fiona, Martin, Laura and Seán, mother-in law of Gary, Clodagh, Paul and Lisa, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister. Sadly, funeral restricted to immediate family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

COOKE, William James (Jimmy), 23rd December 2020, beloved husband of the late Margaret, 4 Roeville Terrace, Limavady, loving father of Karen, Michelle, Leanne, Colin and Stuart, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Sidonie and the late Margaret. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ESPIE – December 23, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 16 Circular Road, Moneymore. Thomas William (Billy) B.E.M., dearly beloved husband of the late Millie, much loved and devoted dad of Heather, Trevor, Valerie and Joanne, dear father-in-law of Victor, Elaine and Oliver, darling grandad of Rachael, William, Sarah and Hannah and great-grandad of Finley and Theo. Unfortunately, due to updated government guidelines which come into effect on December 26, the house and funeral will be strictly private (25 people only). Billy’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday, December 27 at 2.00pm and make its way along Circular Road, Smith Street, High Street and Stonard Street, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing and NI Hospice, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be very sadly missed by his Son, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Daughter-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “The day thou gavest Lord is ended.”

DOHERTY, Kay, 23rd December 2020 peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home, late of Belmont Drive, beloved daughter of the late Patsy and Cassie Doherty, loving sister of Maureen, Margaret, Joe and the late Patsy and a much loved aunt. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McGINLEY. Frank, 23rd December 2020 beloved husband of Rosemary and the late Mary, 14 Castleview Park, loving father of Kieran, Moore, Fiona and Colm, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Seamus, Berna, Myra, Eileen and the late Bridie and Charlie. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN, Sandra, 22nd December 2020 at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of Frank (Phonsie) formerly Longfield and 155 Ballyquin Road, Limavady. Loving mother of Karen, John and the late Stephen, much loved grandmother of Beth and Ellie. Deeply regretted by her step-children Joanne and Danny and their families Samson, Joseph, Danny and Isla. No flowers please. Donations if wished to Motor Neurone Disease Association Northern Ireland, C/o Amanda McMullan, Treasurer, 4 Ballydorn Road, Killinchy, Newtownards, BT23 6QB. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the house is private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ALLEN (nee McLaughlin), Bridget, 23rd December 2020 beloved wife of the late Joseph, 4 Glenmore Gardens, Dungiven Road, Limavady, loving mother of Bridget, Joseph, Edward, Dominic, Eveline and Joan and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DOHERTY (nee Strawbridge), Margaret, 22nd December 2020 Peacefully at her home 1 Aghamore Park Strathfoyle, BT47 6XF. Beloved wife of the late Marcus R.I.P. Loving mother of Margaret O’Brien, Anthony, Rose McElhinney, Eddie, Marcus, Gerry, Christopher, and Patrick, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Kathleen, Hazel, Doreen, James, Gerry, Hughie and the late Aggie, Mary, Thomas, Willie, and Frank. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Margaret may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in Star of the Sea Cemetery Faughanvale. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady

Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HEANEY, Maghera, 22nd December 2020 Joseph (Joe) R.I.P. Peacefully at RVH Belfast. 48 Craigadick Pk, Maghera. Much loved husband of Monica and devoted father of Siobhan McElhinney and dear grandfather of Eimear and dearly beloved brother of Mary Convery, John, Kate, Carmel Kelly, Frances Quigg, Anne McKenna and the late Packie. Joe's remains will arrive at St Patrick's church Glen on Wednesday 23rd December at approx 5pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday 24th December. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Requiem Mass and burial strictly private (family only) due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter, grandchild, son in law Damien, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

HEGARTY (nee Burke), Rose, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rose Hegarty Née Burke peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 22nd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 160 Sawel Place, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Denis and loving mother of Cathy. Devoted grandmother to Aimee, Ciaran and Fiona.

Dear sister of Danny, Mary Rafferty, Eileen McClements, Celine McAllister, Bridie, Patricia Keenan, James, Bernadette Farren, Christina Steenson, Tommy, Carmel Quigg and the late John R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday 24th of December leaving at 1pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

DONAGHY (nee McCloskey), Annie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Donaghy Née McCloskey peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 22nd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 3 Birren Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P and loving mother of John Gerard, Mary Rose, Anne and Noel and dearly loved by Joe and John. Much loved mother in law and loving Grandmother to Ann Marie, Sean, Liam, Eoghan, Megan, Sean, Aimee, Ruairi, Shea, Clodagh and Great Grandmother to Feilim. Dear sister of Sarah McGilligan and the late John, Paddy, Hughie, Cassie and Mary R.I.P. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home will be for family and close friends only. Funeral on Thursday 24th of December , leaving her late residence at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Martin pray for her.