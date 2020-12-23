Derry death notices - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

DOHERTY (nee Strawbridge), Margaret, 22nd December 2020 Peacefully at her home 1 Aghamore Park Strathfoyle, BT47 6XF. Beloved wife of the late Marcus R.I.P. Loving mother of Margaret O’Brien, Anthony, Rose McElhinney, Eddie, Marcus, Gerry, Christopher, and Patrick, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Kathleen, Hazel, Doreen, James, Gerry, Hughie and the late Aggie, Mary, Thomas, Willie, and Frank. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Margaret may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in Star of the Sea Cemetery Faughanvale. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady

Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCAY, Frankie, 21st December 2020 beloved husband of the late Frances, 40 Ardnashee, loving father of Danny, Christine, Elaine and Noel, father-in-law of Philomena, Eamonn and Geraldine and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McFADDEN, Sr. Joan Agnes. We regret to inform you of the death of Sr. Joan Agnes McFadden, Good Sheperd Convent, 38 Dungiven Road, Derry (and South Africa) and formerly of Killoughcarron, Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Peacefully on 21st December 2020 at Mater Hospital, Belfast; Joan Agnes, beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Margaret McFadden; predeceased by her late brothers and sisters: Jimmy, Paddy, Anton, Gerry, Nora, Mary, Margaret and Dominic. Sr. Joan is deeply regretted by the Good Sheperd Sisters, her sisters Anne, Sarah and Catherine; her brother Colm; her nephews, nieces, the wider family circle and friends; the management and staff of Our Lady's Nursing Home, Belfast. May she rest in peace. Requiem mass will take place at St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Derry at 10am on Wednesday 23rd December 2020, which will be streamed live on the parish webcam at https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

HEANEY, Maghera, 22nd December 2020 Joseph (Joe) R.I.P. Peacefully at RVH Belfast. 48 Craigadick Pk, Maghera. Much loved husband of Monica and devoted father of Siobhan McElhinney and dear grandfather of Eimear and dearly beloved brother of Mary Convery, John, Kate, Carmel Kelly, Frances Quigg, Anne McKenna and the late Packie. Joe's remains will arrive at St Patrick's church Glen on Wednesday 23rd December at approx 5pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday 24th December. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Requiem Mass and burial strictly private (family only) due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter, grandchild, son in law Damien, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

KEALEY, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place Michael Kealey peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 340 Sea Coast Road , Limavady, Co Derry.Beloved husband of Mary.

Son of late Paddy and Sarah Kealey R.I.P, formerly of Ringrash. Loving brother of the late Patsy, Sadie and Mary R.I.P. Funeral on Monday 21st of December in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan at 11am. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.

DONAGHEY (née McGee), Rita, 21st December 2020 beloved wife of the late Owen, 300 Carnhill, long term partner of Mickey Bradley, loving mother of Liam, Paul, Susan, Edward, John and Fionnuala and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HEGARTY (nee Burke), Rose, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rose Hegarty Née Burke peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 22nd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 160 Sawel Place, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Denis and loving mother of Cathy. Devoted grandmother to Aimee, Ciaran and Fiona.

Dear sister of Danny, Mary Rafferty, Eileen McClements, Celine McAllister, Bridie, Patricia Keenan, James, Bernadette Farren, Christina Steenson, Tommy, Carmel Quigg and the late John R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday 24th of December leaving at 1pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

DONAGHY (nee McCloskey), Annie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Donaghy Née McCloskey peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 22nd of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 3 Birren Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P and loving mother of John Gerard, Mary Rose, Anne and Noel and dearly loved by Joe and John. Much loved mother in law and loving Grandmother to Ann Marie, Sean, Liam, Eoghan, Megan, Sean, Aimee, Ruairi, Shea, Clodagh and Great Grandmother to Feilim. Dear sister of Sarah McGilligan and the late John, Paddy, Hughie, Cassie and Mary R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ from 6pm to 8pm tonight. Removal from there at 8pm to her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home will be for family and close friends only. Funeral on Thursday 24th of December , leaving her late residence at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Martin pray for her.

DUNN, Norman Fisher, December 19, 2020 Peacefully at his home 40, Killymallaght Road, Cullion, Londonderry (in his 65th year) dearly beloved son of the late Sarah and Bobby Dunn, much loved brother of Trevor, David, Anne, Brian and the late Alan and Maurice, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service in his late home on Wednesday 23rd December at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. In accordance with Government Guidelines the wake is private. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

ELLIOTT - December 21st 2020 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, William Thomas (Tommy), 18 Mill Crescent, Tobermore, beloved Son of the late Samuel and Martha and much loved Brother of Andy, Jean, Sammy, Florence, Robert, Shirley, George and the late David. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.