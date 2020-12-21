Derry death notices - Tuesday, December 22, 2020

DONAGHEY (née McGee), Rita, 21st December 2020 beloved wife of the late Owen, 300 Carnhill, long term partner of Mickey Bradley, loving mother of Liam, Paul, Susan, Edward, John and Fionnuala and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUNN, Norman Fisher, December 19, 2020 Peacefully at his home 40, Killymallaght Road, Cullion, Londonderry ( in his 65th year ) dearly beloved son of the late Sarah and Bobby Dunn, much loved brother of Trevor, David, Anne, Brian and the late Alan and Maurice, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service in his late home on Wednesday 23rd December at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. In accordance with Government Guidelines the wake is private. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

ELLIOTT - December 21st 2020 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, William Thomas (Tommy), 18 Mill Crescent, Tobermore, beloved Son of the late Samuel and Martha and much loved Brother of Andy, Jean, Sammy, Florence, Robert, Shirley, George and the late David. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.