Derry death notices - Monday, December 21, 2020

BARROW, Richard, 17th December 2020 beloved son of Regina and the late Eddie, Cashelmore Park, loving brother of Robert, Graeme and Sigourney and a much loved uncle to Ayda. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday with interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WHITESIDE, December 19th 2020, William Young Crawford, passed away peacefully at his own house surrounded by his family.

88 Edenmore Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Violet, loving father of Ivan and Joan, dear father in law of Lisa and Steve, devoted grandfather of Josh and Gemma, dear brother of Madge and uncle of John. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private anyone wishing to pay their respects to William the corteage will arrive in Largy Presbyterian Church burial ground on Monday at 2.30pm (Please practice social distancing.) Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance (NI) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his immediate and wider family circle. 'The Lord is my Shepherd'

DUNN, Norman Fisher, December 19, 2020 Peacefully at his home 40, Killymallagh Road, Cullion, Londonderry (in his 66th year) dearly beloved son of the late Sarah and Bobby Dunn, much loved brother of Trevor, David, Anne, Brian and the late Alan and Maurice, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. (Funeral arrangements later) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MOLLOY - December 19th, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 8 Ballyscullion Lane, Bellaghy, Roy R.I.P dearly beloved husband of Bridie, much loved father of Kevin, Martin, Fiona (Landers), Briege (McAlynn), Noel and Pamela (O’Hagan), father-in-law of Trisha, Matt, Ciaran, Aislin and Michael, dear brother of Kathleen (Diamond), Philomena (Connolly) and Mary (Lee) and the late Charlie and Cyril and a devoted Granda and Great Granda. Due to Covid guidelines wake and funeral strictly private. Remains will leave his late residence on Monday 21st December at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy at 12 noon. Can be viewed at https://bellaghyparish.com/wedcam/. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Sadly missed by extended family circle and friends.

DOHERTY (née McGeady formerly of William Street), Breege, 18th December 2020, beloved wife of the late John, 33 Rosemount Gardens, loving mother of Mary, Debbie, Jim, John, Bernadette, Lena and Danny and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. House private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUDDY, ISAAC, 18th December 2020 beloved husband of Mary, 11 Woodland Drive, Prehen, loving father of Laurence, Donna, Kevin, Kieran, Declan and Kerry and a much loved grandfather and brother. House private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DONNELL, Brian, 19th December 2020 beloved husband of the late May, Cottage Row, Eglinton, loving father of Josephine, Brian, Lynda and Kevin, father-in-law of Sean, much loved grandfather of Amy, Brian, Anton, Chloe, Michaela, Corey and Mackenzie, great-grandfather of Ben and Brian and dear brother of Gerard, Jackie, Clare, Margaret and Geraldine. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Elizabeth Wilson DIVER, 19th December, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly from Benview Estate, Coshquin, beloved sister of Bruce, Wilson and the late George and Jean. A private funeral will take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic on Sunday 20th December. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. At rest.

HEGARTY, Ellen (Eileen), R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Seymour House Residential Home, Lavery Fold and Rosemount. Beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret, R.I.P. dear sister of the late Phil, Gerard, Billy, Rita, Lila, and Mary R.I.P. and a much loved aunt. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Her remains will leave O’Brien’s of Limavady funeral home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady BT490BN on Monday at 5.40pm to arrive at St Eugene’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 22nd at 10am followed by interment in city Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to friends of Seymour Residential Home, Seymour Gardens, Derry BT47 6ND Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

LINDSAY, William, (Liam) (member of AOH) 17th December 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of the Late Christina, Loving Father of Isobel, Kathleen, Jim, Angela and the Late Billy.A much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral from his home 4 Malin Gardens, Creggan on Monday at 9.30am to St Marys Church, Creggan for Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake and Funeral strictly private for family and friends. Please adhere to government guidelines and adhere to social distancing. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

O'KANE (nee Bradley), Mary, 18th December 2020 beloved wife of the late Roger, 11 Montrose Gardens, loving mother of John, Noreen, Damian and the late Roger-Gerard, mother-in-law of Donna, Roy and Carolin and dear sister of Ann, Danny and the late Bertie, Helen, John and Joseph. House private please. Funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.