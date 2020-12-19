Derry death notices - Saturday, December 19, 2020

NIXON, Linda Elizabeth, 18th December 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. (late of Palmerston Park.) Dearly beloved Mother of Greg, Niall and Jessica. A loving daughter of Marion and the late John Colhoun. Funeral will take place in Ballyoan Cemetery on Monday 21st December 2020. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Macmillan Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, BT47 6SB or online at www.adairneelyfunrealdirectors.com (tributes and donations). Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

McKINNEY (nee McLaughlin), Angela, 18th December 2020 peacefully at home, 14 Beechleigh Park, Eglinton, beloved wife of George, loving mother Sheena, Grainne and Bernadine, mother-in-law Alan and Stephen, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Phyllis, Sarah, Brian and the late Mary. Sadly, house and funeral private please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

STOREY, Patrick (Patsy), 17th December 2020 suddenly, beloved son of the late Charlie and Mary, Lisdillon Road, Ardmore, dear brother of Ann, Charles and Jude and a much loved uncle. House private please. Funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL - Passed away peacefully on 17th December 2020, Grant Thomas, much loved son of Gary and the late Lynn, dear Stepson of Karen, dear brother of Tammie, Devon, Amie, Ethan, and Luke. Loving daddy of Lola, also a dear grandson. Sadly due to the current pandemic House and funeral strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Grant, his corteage will arrive in Christ Church Burying ground on Monday at 1.45pm, please practice social distancing. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CALLAGHAN, Gary Neil, Died in London 18th September 2020, formerly of 18, Glenmill Park, Limavady. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Jean, brother of Steven, Donna, Derek. Loved husband of Sam and father of Lucas, Craig, Kirsty, Tams. Loved grandfather and uncle. Gary's ashes will be interred with his parents in Christ Church on Monday 21st December at 12noon. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

REID, Lorna Joy, 17th December. Peacefully in Longfield Care Home, late of Melvin Court. Beloved wife of the late Leonard, devoted mother of Lynn and Lesley. Dear mother-in-law of Gregory and Keith. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service and cremation in Lakelands Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd December at 3pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, BT47 6SB or online at www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com (tributes and donations) Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

JONES – December 17, 2020 (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Bryan, 23 Dunronan Road, Moneymore, dearly loved and devoted son of Des and Elizabeth, loving brother of Alan, Lynn, Alastair and Trevor, dear brother-in-law of Heather, James, Sharon and Lesa and dearest uncle of Amy, Mark, Gareth, Grace, Ryan, Alfie, Emily, Matthew, Anna, Rebekah and Samuel. House strictly private due to current restrictions. Bryan’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday, December 20 at 2.00pm for a private family service in Ballyeglish Parish Church. Family and friends are welcome to line the route to the church via Dunronan Road and Maghadone Lane or join the family for the burial in Ballyeglish Churchyard at 3.15pm approx., whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Air Ambulance NI and The Faith Mission, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Mother, Father, Brothers, Sister and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

COWAN (née Ritchie) – December 17, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 15 Parkmore Gardens, Magherafelt, Roberta, dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved and devoted mother of Sharon, Rhonda, Gary and Heather, dear mother-in-law of John, Eddie and Tommy and a dearly loved grandmother of Victoria, Rachel, Jamie, Amy and Emma-Jane, a loving great-grandmother of Jordan and dearest sister of Margaret and the late Harry, Arnold and Alan. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral service in Woodschapel Parish Church on Saturday, December 19 at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family and friends are welcome to attend the burial whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke and Woodschapel Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be sadly missed by her Children, Grandchildren and Great-grandchild. “Abide with me”

LOGUE, Patrick. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Logue, suddenly at Strand Foyer on the 15th of December 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Andy and the late Anne Marie Logue. Loving brother of Charmaine, Natasha, Patrice, Carlane, Andrew and Andrea. A much loved grandson and nephew. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Patrick's remains are now reposing at his sister Charmaine's home 19 Whitethorn Drive, Currynierin, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 19th of December at 8.50am for 9:30am requiem mass in The Church Of the Immaculate Conception, interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family only. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqwB7yWlUnU On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

O'KANE, Henry Joseph. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Henry Joseph O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 16th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 20 Hass Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late John and Susan O’Kane R.I.P. Loving partner of Mary. Dearly loved father of Rory, Paula, Jacqueline, Sean, Damien, Orla and Kevin and also much loved by Joelene and Amanda. Dear brother of Margaret Mary, John Bernard, Philomena, Celine , Patrick , Suzanne, and the late Elizabeth R.I.P. Devoted Grandfather to Dermot, Cloadh, Bronagh, Karina, Martin, Mairead, Cathy, Eamon, Ryan, Mark, Shannon, Emma, Hannah, Adam, Sean, Laura, Nadine, Clara, Zoe, Rachel, Caitlin, Kayla and Summer. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, BT474NQ, viewing from 6pm to 9pm Thursday and Friday evening. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 19th of December , leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 26C Altnagelvin c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

MULLAN, Ballerin) 16th December 2020. Peacefully William R.I.P. beloved husband of Rosetta; loving father of Jackie, Declan, Martin, Finbarr and the late Kieran. Loving granda of Jordan, Decla, Killian, Hannah, Mia, Eabha, Odhran, Ciaron, Shea, Cathal, Liam, Donal, Fergal and the late Keelan. Father-in-law of Angeline and Ursula. Son of the late Robert and Mary Kathleen and dear brother of Pearlie, Kathleen, Patricia, Gerard, Philomena, Bernadette, Claire, Philip, Frances, Christine, Paul and the late Annie, Alice, John and Robert. William’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 11 St. Columba’s Park, on Saturday at approx. 10:20am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Joseph pray for him. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2 Causeway Hospital (cheques payable to NHSCT) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea.

MORRISON – 17th December 2020, peacefully at home, “Swanns Bridge Farm”, 227 Seacoast Road, Limavady, Creighton Henry, much loved husband of Ruth, devoted father of Daniel, brother of Stewart and the late Ross and a dear uncle. Funeral from his late home on Saturday 19th December for graveside committal at 12pm in Magilligan Presbyterian Church burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Stauros Foundation c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Fondly remembered by the entire family circle. Please be mindful that Covid 19 restrictions remain in place whereby social distancing must be observed at all times.