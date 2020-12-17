Derry death notices - Friday, December 18, 2020

LOGUE, Patrick. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Logue, suddenly at Strand Foyer on the 15th of December 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Andy and the late Anne Marie Logue. Loving brother of Charmaine, Natasha, Patrice, Carlane, Andrew and Andrea. A much loved grandson and nephew. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Patrick's remains are now reposing at his sister Charmaine's home 19 Whitethorn Drive, Currynierin, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 19th of December at 8.50am for 9:30am requiem mass in The Church Of the Immaculate Conception, interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family only. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqwB7yWlUnU On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

HASSAN (Bellaghy) 16th December 2020, Darran, RIP, beloved husband of Rachael, and loving father of their children Darcey, Thandi, Rafferty, Riley, Jude, Flyn and Lana, and son Jordan. Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th December at 3.00pm at Church of St John, Milton. Deeply regretted by his whole family circle. Sadly, due to government restrictions, the house will be strictly private. The Church can accommodate 80 people, with social distancing for immediate family and close friends.

O'KANE, Henry Joseph. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Henry Joseph O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 16th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 20 Hass Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late John and Susan O’Kane R.I.P. Loving partner of Mary. Dearly loved father of Rory, Paula, Jacqueline, Sean, Damien, Orla and Kevin and also much loved by Joelene and Amanda. Dear brother of Margaret Mary, John Bernard, Philomena, Celine , Patrick , Suzanne, and the late Elizabeth R.I.P. Devoted Grandfather to Dermot, Cloadh, Bronagh, Karina, Martin, Mairead, Cathy, Eamon, Ryan, Mark, Shannon, Emma, Hannah, Adam, Sean, Laura, Nadine, Clara, Zoe, Rachel, Caitlin, Kayla and Summer. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, BT474NQ, viewing from 6pm to 9pm Thursday and Friday evening. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 19th of December , leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 26C Altnagelvin c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

MULLAN, Ballerin) 16th December 2020. Peacefully William R.I.P. beloved husband of Rosetta; loving father of Jackie, Declan, Martin, Finbarr and the late Kieran. Loving granda of Jordan, Decla, Killian, Hannah, Mia, Eabha, Odhran, Ciaron, Shea, Cathal, Liam, Donal, Fergal and the late Keelan. Father-in-law of Angeline and Ursula. Son of the late Robert and Mary Kathleen and dear brother of Pearlie, Kathleen, Patricia, Gerard, Philomena, Bernadette, Claire, Philip, Frances, Christine, Paul and the late Annie, Alice, John and Robert. William’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 11 St. Columba’s Park, on Saturday at approx. 10:20am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Joseph pray for him. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2 Causeway Hospital (cheques payable to NHSCT) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea.

MORRISON – 17th December 2020, peacefully at home, “Swanns Bridge Farm”, 227 Seacoast Road, Limavady, Creighton Henry, much loved husband of Ruth, devoted father of Daniel, brother of Stewart and the late Ross and a dear uncle. Funeral from his late home on Saturday 19th December for graveside committal at 12pm in Magilligan Presbyterian Church burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Stauros Foundation c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Fondly remembered by the entire family circle. Please be mindful that Covid 19 restrictions remain in place whereby social distancing must be observed at all times.

CONDREN, Noel. The family of the late Noel Condren wish to express a sincere thank you to all who shared their sad loss with them. We extend our heartfelt thanks to those who sent sympathy and Mass cards, flowers, and letters of condolence and to the extended family, friends and neighbours who called and supported us at Noel’s wake and funeral. Our sincere appreciation goes to Noel’s carers for their caring attention and friendship, which we know Noel valued very much. We especially wish to thank Father Colm Clerkin for his support and for a beautiful Requiem Mass and sincere homily and his kind words at the graveside. We would also like to express our thanks to Erin Carlin for her beautiful singing during the Mass. Finally, our thanks to Bradley & McLaughlin Undertakers for the dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation and thanks.