Derry death notices - Thursday, December 17, 2020

STEWART, Hannah (Anna), 16th December 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital beloved mother of the Late Sharon, loving grandmother of Patrick and Hannah, daughter of the late William and Margaret, dear sister of Neil, Bob, Mary, Willie, Patrick, Joe, Frankie, Margaret, Jim and the Late Baby Margaret and John. (Formally) of 1 St Columba’s Wells. Funeral from her family home 12 Drumcliff Avenue on Friday at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10 am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake and Funeral strictly private for family and friends. Please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral can be viewed on the following link http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

McCAFFERTY, Daniel (Danny), 14th December 2020 husband of Samantha, loving father of Craig, Dillon and Nicole, beloved son of Vera and Colum, 83 Butler’s Wharf, and dear brother of Marian. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BELL, Carol Rebecca Jane, 16th December 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of David, 16 Hayfield Park, a loving mother of Libby and Alan, dear mother-in-law of Gerard and a devoted grandmother of Brandon, Molly and Finn. Dear sister of Andy, George and the late Sally, Betty and Sammy. A service of thanksgiving will take place in St Columb’s Cathedral on Friday 18th December at 12 noon for immediate family and close friends, followed by a private burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family and Friends are welcome to pay their respect in Adair & Neely Funeral Home between 6-8pm on Thursday 17th December. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, made payable to WH&SCT (ICU) c/o The Cash Office, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB or online at www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com (Tributes & Donations). The Lord is my Shepherd.

CASSIDY, baby Jack, Fell asleep on 14th December 2020 much loved son of Diane and Nathan, treasured grandson of Noel and the late Jacqueline Wylie and Amanda and John Kenny, a loving nephew. Funeral service at graveside in Ballyoan Cemetery on Thursday 17th December at 11.30 a.m. Suffer little children to come unto me, Matthew 19:14

YOUNG, Tom, 15th December 2020 at his home 13 Daly Crescent. Beloved husband of Eilish, loving father of John, Martina, Tom, Edmond, Shauna and Padraic. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 11.00am to St Eugenes Cathedral for Requiem mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Wake and Funeral strictly private for family and friends. Please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral can be viewed on the following link. http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred heart of jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

LOGUE, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Logue, suddenly at Strand Foyer on the 15th of December 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Andy and the late Anne Marie Logue. Loving brother of Charmaine, Natasha, Patrice, Carlane, Andrew and Andrea. A much loved grandson and nephew. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. ***Funeral Arrangements Later*** On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

MULLAN (Ballerin) 16th December 2020. Peacefully William R.I.P. (11 St. Columba’s Park) beloved husband of Rosetta; loving father of Jackie, Declan, Martin, Finbarr and the late Kieran. Loving granda of Jordan, Decla, Killian, Hannah, Mia, Eabha, Odhran, Ciaron, Shea, Cathal, Liam, Donal, Fergal and the late Keelan. Father-in-law of Angeline and Ursula. Son of the late Robert and Mary Kathleen and dear brother of Pearlie, Kathleen, Patricia, Gerard, Philomena, Bernadette, Claire, Philip, Frances, Christine, Paul and the late Annie, Alice, John and Robert. St. Joseph pray for him. House private please. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Henry Joseph O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 16th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 20 Hass Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late John and Susan O’Kane R.I.P. Loving partner of Mary. Dearly loved father of Rory, Paula, Jacqueline, Sean, Damien, Orla and Kevin and also much loved by Joelene and Amanda. Dear brother of Margaret Mary, John Bernard, Philomena, Celine , Patrick , Suzanne, and the late Elizabeth R.I.P. Devoted Grandfather to Dermot, Cloadh, Bronagh, Karina, Martin, Mairead, Cathy, Eamon, Ryan, Mark, Shannon, Emma, Hannah, Adam, Sean, Laura, Nadine, Clara, Zoe, Rachel, Caitlin, Kayla and Summer. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, BT474NQ, viewing from 6pm to 9pm Thursday and Friday evening.

Please maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 19th of December , leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 26C Altnagelvin c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

WARD, nee McTaggart (Newbridge) 15th December 2020. Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Martina, Damian and Imelda (Tohill), dear sister of Patrick, Annie, Margaret and the late John. Funeral from her home 19 Moyola View on Thursday 17th December at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Trea’s Parish Centre Newbridge, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Trea. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. The House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

QUINN, nee Mulholland (Magherafelt) 16th December 2020. Philomena R.I.P. beloved wife of Barney and loving mother of Carol, Seamus, Eileen, Brian, Siobhan and Lorraine, dear sister of Bernie Conway, Maureen Mellon, Brendan and the late P.J. (Sonny) and Cissie Mullan. Funeral from her home 2 Mullaghboy Lane on Saturday 19th December at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery of Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Due to government restrictions, the House will be Strictly Private (immediate family). The Church can accommodate 120 people, with social distancing.

WEBB, Eileen, 15th December 2020, peacefully at Cornfields Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Len and loving mumma of Joanne, Ginny, Alix, Joe and Jackie. Private cremation will take place at a later date.

ROBINSON - December 13th 2020 (peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his Family, after a short illness, courageously borne), Archie, devoted Husband of Ruby, 101 Springhill Road, Moneymore, much loved Daddy of Janice, Jason and Lynette, a dear Father-in-Law of Rob, Ally and Stephen, much loved and adored Granda of Tristan, Evie, Bella and Solomon and dearest Brother of Betty, Keith, Alwyn the late Florence and Rita. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. A private funeral service will take place in Coagh Baptist Church on Thursday, December 17th at 2.00pm and anyone wishing to join in the service can do so via zoom (link available on Coagh Baptist website). Archie's funeral cortége will leave the Church at 2.40pm (approx.) and travel along Urbal Road and Hanover Square. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. A private burial will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan and Hospice NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Always in our hearts. "At home with the Lord"