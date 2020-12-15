Derry death notices - Wednesday, December 16, 2020

KEALEY, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place Michael Kealey peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 340 Sea Coast Road , Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Mary.

Son of late Paddy and Sarah Kealey R.I.P, formerly of Ringrash. Loving brother of the late Patsy, Sadie and Mary R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, BT474NQ viewing from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday 16th of December. Funeral on Monday 21st of December in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan at 11am. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.

ROBINSON - December 13th 2020 (peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his Family, after a short illness, courageously borne), Archie, devoted Husband of Ruby, 101 Springhill Road, Moneymore, much loved Daddy of Janice, Jason and Lynette, a dear Father-in-Law of Rob, Ally and Stephen, much loved and adored Granda of Tristan, Evie, Bella and Solomon and dearest Brother of Betty, Keith, Alwyn the late Florence and Rita. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. A private funeral service will take place in Coagh Baptist Church on Thursday, December 17th at 2.00pm and anyone wishing to join in the service can do so via zoom (link available on Coagh Baptist website). Archie's funeral cortége will leave the Church at 2.40pm (approx.) and travel along Urbal Road and Hanover Square. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. A private burial will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Macmillan, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Always in our hearts. "At home with the Lord"

McGUIRE, nee Hurl (Magherafelt) 14th December 2020. Margaret Mary (Marie) R.I.P. late of 14 Sperrin Drive and formerly Newbridge, beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mother of Anne Kennedy, Geraldine McQuillan and Frances Martin, granny to Conor, Lucy, Niamh, Leon, Brian, Sophia, Edward, Luke & Phoebe. Mother-in-law of Mark, Colm & the late Conan Martin, daughter of the late James Butler and Mary-Ellen Hurl, sister of Isabel McCloy, Anna Gribbin, Roisha and John. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Wednesday 16th December arriving Church of our Lady of The Assumption at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 17th at 11.00am in, interment afterwards in cemetery of Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving family. House is Private, the Chapel can only hold 120 persons with social distancing.

KEARNEY (Swatragh) 14th December 2020. Peacefully at home Frank R.I.P. husband of the late Brigid and beloved father of Mary (Mallon), Sean, Seamus, Karen, Oonagh (Mackle), Eamon and Conor. Brother of Anna O’Kane, Anna Kearney and the late James and Mary (Rafferty). Funeral from his late residence, 131 Carhill Road, on Wednesday at approx. 11:30am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Craigavole allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

JACK (née Shiels) - December 15th 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, Pearl, dearly loved Wife of the late William Holmes, 80 Dublin Street, Newtownstewart, much loved Mother of Wilma and Alana, a dear Mother-in-Law of Jan and devoted Grandma of Sara. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Following a private service on Friday, December 18th, Pearl's funeral cortége will arrive at Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard for burial at 12.10pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her Family.