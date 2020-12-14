Derry death notices - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

HERAGHTY, 13th December 2020, peacefully at his home, 39 St. John’s Park, Danny (ex. Postman), beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Michael, Peter and Patricia, a devoted grandfather and a dear brother to the late Eoghan, Kathleen and Dolly. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HEANEY (Magherafelt) 13th December 2020, Joe R.I.P. formerly Highfield Road Magherafelt, beloved husband of Bridie and loving brother of Vera, Francie and the late Charlie and Marie. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home on Monday 14th December to arrive at Church of Our Lady of the Assumption at 3.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sadly, due to the government restrictions the Chapel can only hold 60 persons with social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, brother, sister and family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

McCORMICK (nee McGowan) Teresa, 13th December 2020 beloved wife of Jim, 9 Carrickreagh Gardens, loving mother of Mark, Nadine and the late Eamon and Margaret and much loved grandmother of Stephen, Mark, Eamon, James and Michael. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ACHESON, Katherine (Freda) 13th December 2020, Peacefully at Cornfield Care Home, late of Dunwood Park, Prehen,

Beloved wife of the late Harold and loving mother of Gregg and Ferne, A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th December All Enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 The Lord Is My Shepherd.

ROBINSON, Archie, December 13th 2020 (peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his Family, after a short illness, courageously borne), Archie, devoted Husband of Ruby, 101 Springhill Road, Moneymore, much loved Daddy of Janice, Jason and Lynette, a dear Father-in-Law of Rob, Ally and Stephen, much loved and adored Granda of Tristin, Evie, Bella and Solomon and dearest Brother of Betty, Keith and Alwyn. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Macmillan, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Always in our hearts. "At home with the Lord"

McCLOSKEY (nee McFeely) Gertie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Gertie McCloskey Née McFeely peacefully at home on the 14th of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 440A Forglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Willie R.I.P and loving mother of Ann, Hillary, Dolores and Jude. Fond mother in law to Breidh, Joe McCafferty, Frank Harkin and the late Bernadette R.I.P. Dear sister of Dan (Arizona), Patricia Flanagan, Laurie, John and the late Dick and Mary O’Neill R.I.P. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is restricted to family and close friends. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 16th of December leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for her.

BONNER, Daniel (Dan), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) Bonner, peacefully at his late home 15 Drumcliff Avenue surrounded by all his loving family on the 13th of December 2020. Former band member of Tony & Dan. Derry legends. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Devoted father of Jacqueline, Irene, Michael, Roisin and Geraldine. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving brother and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Dan's remains are now reposing at his late home, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 15th of December at 11.20am for 12pm requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family only. Dan's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

CALLAN, Cyril, 11th December 2020 (Formerly of Derryview Terrace) beloved husband of Judy , loving father of Matthew and Catherine, father-in-law of Neda and Yordan and much loved grandfather of Annabella, Patrick and Marina. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is welcome to respect their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday evening from 5-7 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DONNELL, (nee O'Brien) Joan, 13th December 2020, beloved wife of the late Billy, 14 Talbot Park, loving mother of Donal, Grainne, Bart, Fiona, Niamh, Maire and Siobhan and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, house private please and funeral restricted to immediate family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn via the link below. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer Research UK via the following link:- www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thanksforyourlove Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.