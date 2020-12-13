Derry death notices - Sunday, December 13, 2020

McGINLEY, Eileen, R.I.P. 11th December 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 19 Southway, Creggan and William Street Care home. Loving daughter of the late Kathleen and Patrick, R.I.P. dear sister of John, Joe, Charles, Dinny and the late Patrick (ginger) and George. R.I.P. a much loved aunt and great aunt. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McPEAKE (née Dinghy), Eileen, 12th December 2020, beloved wife of the late Paddy Joe, 18 Summerhill, Prehen, loving mother of the late Karen and much loved grandmother of Chloe and dear sister of James and the late Artie, John, Margaret, Patrick and Rose. Sadly funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Columb’s Church website. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday evening from 6-8 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HODGETT, Colin (Budgie), R.I.P. 12th December 2020 Suddenly at his home 19 Glenrandel Eglinton. Beloved husband of Aislinn, loving father of Laura and Hannah, Loving grandfather of Cian, dear son of Anne and the late Cecil R.I.P. Dear son-in-law of Betty McGee and brother-in-law of Fionnuala, Deirde, Orflait, Declan, Kieran, Diarmuid, Conor,and Sean. Deeply regretted by all the family circle and his daughters partners Lee and Jordan. Funeral arrangements later Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Ballygudden Road Eglinton BT47 3AF.

HEANEY, nee Donnelly, 12th December 2020, Margaret Mary (Myrette) late of Somerton Road Belfast passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family, beloved wife of the late Tom Heaney, much loved mother of Robert, Helene, Thomas, Josephine, Corrine and the late Paul, dear sister to Gerry, Hugh, Frances and Vincent and loving grandmother to Martha, Edie and Rose. Funeral arrangements later. We will love you and miss you forever - safe in the arms of St Anthony. May she rest in peace. House strictly private please at all times.

O’BRIEN, (late of Mowillian Moneymore) 11th December 2020 Rose Catherine (Kathleen) R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late Pat and Annie and sister of the late James, Fr. Ignatious O.P., John, Elizabeth, Sr Bernard, Anna, May, Josephine Donaghy, Philomena and Vincent. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home on Sunday 13th December to arrive at Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore for 2.30pm. Requiem Mass will be 11.00am on Monday 14th, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

WATTERSON – December 12, 2020 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, after a short illness. Steven (Dibs), dearly loved husband of Debbie, 101 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, loving and devoted father of Samuel and Andrew, much loved son of Billy and Anne, dearest brother of Graham, Lynne and Julie and also a dear uncle. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral arrangements later. Will always be loved and remembered by his Wife, Sons, Mother, Father, Brother, Sisters and the entire Family Circle.

WILSON – 12th December 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Karen Elizabeth, late of 38 Seacoast Road, Limavady, much loved daughter of the late Billy and Betty, devoted sister of Diane and Houston, a dear aunt and niece. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to WH & SCT (Ward 22 Altnagelvin Hospital) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.