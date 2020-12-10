Derry death notices - Friday, December 11, 2020



MOORE (née McDonald), Gladys Femiee, December 10, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home, formerly of 93, Bann Drive in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late William Moore ( Willie ) much loved mother of Sharon, Nigel and the late Janet, dear mother-in-law of Caroline, loving granny of Lee, Niall and Janelle, great-granny of Izabella, Freddie and Cody, dearest sister of Lexie and Ernie. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 12th December, at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Daleview Comfort Fund or Dementia N. I. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, (above address) Viewing on Friday from 1.00pm until 4.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle Peace is yours, memories ours.

CRAIG, Cynthia Matilda, December 9, 2020 Suddenly at her home 9, Rutherglen Street, Belfast, loving partner of James, much loved daughter of Marjorie and Samuel, dearly beloved sister of Irwin, Helena, Wilma, Linda, Kenneth, Brian, Jillian, Joanne, Diane and Nigel, dearest sister-in-law, aunt, niece and cousin. Funeral leaving her parents home 110, Castlewarren Road, Donemana on Sunday 13th December at 2.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church ( building fund ) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ ( No restrictions on number attending funeral). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord's my Shepherd, Resting where no shadows fall.

NELSON, William Alan, 10th December 2020 Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Mabel, a loving father of Sharon, Lynn, Alison and Fiona. And a devoted Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral will leave his late home 113 Primity Crescent, Newbuildings on Saturday 12th December for service in Mountcastle Cemetery at 12 Noon. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be strictly family only. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 71311321 Family flowers only donations if wished to the Fire Fighters Charity, Level 6 Belvedere, Basingview, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4HG or online at www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com (Tributes & Donations) Love’s Last Gift; Remembrance.

McCLOSKEY, Bernard (Barney) 10th December 2020. Peacefully at Home. Beloved son of the late John and Annie , loving brother of Sarah , the late Susan, Annie, John and Jimmy R.I.P. A much loved Uncle, Grand-uncle And Great-uncle. Funeral leaving his late residence 328, Altinure Road, Feeny on Saturday 12th December at 10.25 am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St.Joseph’s. Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving sister, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary Pray for him. Barney’s home and funeral will be private for family and close friends only please. In accordance with government guidelines and in the interests of Health and Safety within the community, Please adhere to social distancing if showing respects. Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Banagher Parish website.