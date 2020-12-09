Derry death notices - Thursday, December 10, 2020

SHERRARD, December 9th 2020, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre surrounded by her loving family

Jean, formerly of Drumalief, Limavady Much loved mother of Aubrey, Sylvia and Ronnie, dear mother in law of Brenda and the late Ronnie and Maureen, sister of Annie, also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Jean the corteage will arrive at Derramore Presbyterian Church burial ground on Friday at 12.45pm. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cornfield Care Centre C/O Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O'NEILL, Sean. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sean O’Neill peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 8th of December 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 439 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Cherished son of May and the late Paddy R.I.P A loving and very special brother to Goretti, Gerry, Patricia, Dolores , Kieran, Seamus, Declan, Cahir, Mary-Jo, and infants John and Mairead R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) , viewing from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral will leave his late residence on Friday 11th of December 2020 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Benbradagh Resource Centre Limavady c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

CONWAY (née Brown) – December 8, 2020 (suddenly but peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Jennifer, much loved wife of the late Mervyn, 182 Leckagh Cottages, Killyfaddy, Magherafelt, dearly loved mother of Jillian, Gareth and Johnny, dear mother-in-law of Paul, loving grandmother of Lauren, Ben, Zach and Freya and dearest sister of Alan and the late Eric. House strictly private due to government guidelines. Funeral from Garvin’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 11 at 1.30pm, for burial in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Churchyard. Family and friends are now welcome to join the funeral cortége and burial whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Arthritis Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle.

McCLINTOCK. Florence Elizabeth (nee Kelly) December 9, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Ken, loving mother of Paul, Keith, Nigel and Anderson, dear mother-in-law of Geraldine and Doreen, much loved grandmother of Amy. Funeral leaving her late home 13, Seventree Road, Waterside, on Friday 11th December at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Christine Gardiner, 5, Gortica Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3LU Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

SEMPLE, Raymond, Much loved brother to Ian, Ronnie, James and Irene. Brother in Law to Jean, Susan, Valeria and Ivan. Uncle to Valerie, Cherith, the late Richard, Kenneth and Wesley; Gareth, Jonathan, Ian and Calvin, Chris & Jenny; Catherine & Kyle. Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord...and their works do follow them. " Rev. 14:15"