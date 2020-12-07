Derry death notices - Tuesday, December 8, 2020

DEEHAN, John, 1st December 2020, (suddenly) of 8 Elder Crescent, Brigade, Waterside, Derry and formerly of Ardmore, beloved son of the late Joe and Peggy Deehan, loving brother of Mary and Anne, brother-in-law of Sylvie and Jarleth. Deeply regretted by his wider family circle, his friends and his neighbours. Sadly, due to current regulations, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private. John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live from St Mary’s Chapel, Ardmore on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 12 Noon via the link below. A catch-up service is available on the Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ArdmoreParishDerry/ Family flowers only. John’s family would be very grateful if, in memory of John, you could make a donation to: The Samaritans: https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/donate-now/

To contact the Samaritans: https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/ Or Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, please contact the Centre directly:

From ROI: 00 44 28 7131 3232

From NI: 028 7131 3232

Email: info@northlands.org.uk. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady, Queen of Heaven, pray for him.

McMURRAY, nee Rea (Ballymaguigan) 7th December 2020 Jane (Jeannie) R.I.P. beloved mother of Marian, Terence, Kieran, Damian, and the late Brian. Funeral from Terence’s home , 30 Killyfaddy Road Magherafelt (via Ballymaguigan) on Wednesday 9th December at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Trea’s Parish Centre Newbridge, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

PORTER (née Phillips) - December 6th 2020 at Antrim Area Hospital, Sarah Agnes (Terry), beloved Wife of the late Clarke, 3 Drumsamney Road, Tobermore, much loved Mother of George and his Partner Lorraine and the late Patricia, a dear Mother-in-Law, devoted Grandmother of James, Victoria and Niamh and dearest Sister of the late William and Elizabeth. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

McLAUGHLIN (9 Carmagrim Road, Portglenone) 5th December 2020 (peacefully at hospital) PJ RIP, beloved husband of Bridget, much loved father of Charlie, Theodore, Kevin, Patricia, Martin, Maria, Aidan, Michael and Jarlath and loving brother of Sean. His remains will leave his late residence on Wednesday 9th December at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, which can be viewed via the parish webcam ( Web Cam – Parish of Portglenone (stmarysportglenone.co.uk ) burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. NB Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic PJ’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to: "Diabetes UK" c/o the family. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.