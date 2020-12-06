Derry death notices - Monday, December 7, 2020

DOHERTY (nee Gibson), Molly, 6th December 2020, peacefully at Culmore Manor beloved wife of the late Bill, 64 Culmore Road, loving mother of Paul, Catriona and Siobhan and a much loved grandmother. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic house and funeral are restricted to family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Resident’s Fund Culmore Manor C/o The Manager, Culmore Manor, 39 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McNICHOLL (Glenullin) 3rd December 2020. Aidan Darrell R.I.P. beloved son of Kevin & Sharon; brother of Barry; father of Barry, Alfie and Conlon. The family would like to thank everyone for all their help and support over these difficult days. Aidan's funeral cortege will leave from McKiernan's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at approx. 9:15am travelling to Roselawn Crematorium allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house and funeral home are strictly private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McELWEE, December 5th 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Alan, 48 Greystone Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Brenda, loving father of Dwayne, Chloe and Molly, Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Alan the cortege will arrive at Enagh cemetery at 2pm on Monday (7th December) Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WALKER – 6th December 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Roland John, late of Rossnavanna, Limavady, devoted husband of Ann, loving father of Toni, Ian, Nicola and Stephen, a father-in-law, granda, brother and brother-in-law. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to NH & SCT (Causeway Hospital ICU) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“The Lords My Shepherd”

HERRON, Charlie, 4th December 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin, Marlborough Road (former principal of Foyleview School). Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved and cherished father of Paul, Jim, Michael, Jackie, Mary, Ciara, the late Charlie and father-in-law of Danea, Evelyn, Gerard, Conor and the late Clodagh and Colette. A much loved and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Treasured by his brothers and sisters, Colm, Kathleen and the late Hugh, Bridget, Jimmy, John, Eibhlin, Eamon, Michael and the wider family circle. Charlie’s remains will repose in the Chapel of Rest, W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton from 6pm to 8pm, Saturday 5th December. Covid guidelines will be observed. His removal will take place from the funeral home on Sunday 7th December at 6pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am, followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Owing to current guidelines, it is requested that the house, Mass and burial are strictly for immediate family. Streaming of the Mass will be available on the St. Eugene’s Cathedral website and Charlie’s many cherished relatives and friends are invited to attend in this way. Charlie is irreplaceable, and his passing is deeply regretted by all who know him. May he rest in peace.

HAMILTON – 5th December 2020, Hugh, formerly ‘The Pub’ Macosquin and Ballintemple House, Garvagh. Much loved partner of Annie, dearest son of the late Mary Pat, brother of Valerie, Timothy, Stephen and the late Lizzie and a dearly loved uncle and great-uncle. Private funeral service in his home, Ballintemple House, 40 Churchtown Road, Garvagh. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortege will leave his home on Tuesday, at 12.15pm for interment in Errigal Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired by making cheques payable to Cancer Research or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly Remembered.