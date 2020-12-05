Derry death notices - Sunday, December 6, 2020

HERRON, Charlie, 4th December 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin, Marlborough Road (former principal of Foyleview School). Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved and cherished father of Paul, Jim, Michael, Jackie, Mary, Ciara, the late Charlie and father-in-law of Danea, Evelyn, Gerard, Conor and the late Clodagh and Colette. A much loved and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Treasured by his brothers and sisters, Colm, Kathleen and the late Hugh, Bridget, Jimmy, John, Eibhlin, Eamon, Michael and the wider family circle. Charlie’s remains will repose in the Chapel of Rest, W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton from 6pm to 8pm, Saturday 5th December. Covid guidelines will be observed. His removal will take place from the funeral home on Sunday 7th December at 6pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am, followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Owing to current guidelines, it is requested that the house, Mass and burial are strictly for immediate family. Streaming of the Mass will be available on the St. Eugene’s Cathedral website and Charlie’s many cherished relatives and friends are invited to attend in this way. Charlie is irreplaceable, and his passing is deeply regretted by all who know him. May he rest in peace.

McCLEAN, Eugene, 4th December 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Clonliffe Park, Culmore and Strathfoyle, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Ann, Alan, Paula, Tina, Gary and Lisa and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Victor and the late Jim and Johnny. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, friends and the entire family circle. Sadly funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HYNDS, December 4th 2020, passed away peacefully at her home May, Much loved mother and grandmother of Sheree, John, Denise, George, Jacqueline, Aaron, Jordan, Cheyanne, John-Michael, Christopher, Leona, also a loving Great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and strictly funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to May the cortege will arrive at Enagh cemetery at 2pm on Sunday. Please practice social distancing. You fell asleep without goodbyes But memories of you will never die.

HAMILTON – 5th December 2020, Hugh, formerly ‘The Pub’ Macosquin and Ballintemple House, Garvagh. Much loved partner of Annie, dearest son of the late Mary Pat, brother of Valerie, Timothy, Stephen and the late Lizzie and a dearly loved uncle and great-uncle. Private funeral service in his home, Ballintemple House, 40 Churchtown Road, Garvagh. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortege will leave his home on Tuesday, at 12.15pm for interment in Errigal Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired by making cheques payable to Cancer Research or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly Remembered.

ELLIOTT - December 5th 2020 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, Campbell, dearly loved Husband of Frances, 8 Bridger Street, Moneymore, much loved Father of Heather, John and the late David, a dear Father-in-Law of Harold and devoted Granda of Alex and Robyn. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Campbell's funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday, December 6th at 10.30am (approx.) to St. John's Parish Churchyard, Moneymore for service and burial at 11.00am.

Friends are welcome to stand along the route, via Main Street and Smith Street, to pay their respects, whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle.

CARTIN (née McColgan), Kathleen (Cassie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen (Cassie) Cartin Née McColgan peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 4th of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 96 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late William R.I.P and loving mother of Pat, Margaret (McLaughlin) and the late infants John and Michael R.I.P. Dear sister of Maggie and the late James, Jack, Hugh and Lizzie R.I.P. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and much loved mother in law to Willie and Kathleen. Funeral from her late residence on Friday 11th of December 2020, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

McCLOSKEY( Draperstown), December 4, 2020 Brian late of 4 Moneyneany Lane. Beloved son of the late Michael and Rose and dear brother of Paddy and the late Frank, John, Mary, Rose and Elizabeth Donnelly R.I.P . Funeral from Murray's Funeral Home on Sunday at 11.40am for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Burial afterwards to St Eugene's Cemetery, Moneyneany. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nephews Joe, Sean and Colm, great nephews and nieces and entire family circle. Sacred of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the new government restrictions wake and funeral will be strictly private (immediate family).