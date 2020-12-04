Derry death notices - Saturday, December 5, 2020

McGINLEY, 3rd. December 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, HUGH, ( Late of Rathowen Park ), beloved husband of the late May, loving father of Tony, Eugene, Brian, Helen, Catherine, Damien, Alan and the late Donna, Marie and Celeste and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Jean, Patsy, Bernard, Anne, Mary, Ellen, Martin, Thaddeus, Teresa, Bernadette and Elizabeth. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

CARTIN (née McColgan), Kathleen (Cassie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen (Cassie) Cartin Née McColgan peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 4th of December 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 96 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late William R.I.P and loving mother of Pat, Margaret (McLaughlin) and the late infants John and Michael R.I.P. Dear sister of Maggie and the late James, Jack, Hugh and Lizzie R.I.P. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and much loved mother in law to Willie and Kathleen. Funeral from her late residence on Friday 11th of December 2020, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

McNICHOLL, Aiden, (Glenullin)We regret to inform you of the passing of Aidan Darrell McNicholl (Aged 34) formerly of 58 Glen Road, Glenullin. Beloved son of Kevin & Sharon; brother of Barry; father of Barry, Alfie and Conlon. Died suddenly on 3rd December 2020-Rest In Peace Arrangements will be updated as they become available.

GUY - December 3rd 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Thompson (Tommy). Formerly of Ballynarrig Limavady.

Much loved son of the late Thompson and Mary, dear brother of the late Alec, John, Bob, Tillie, dear brother in law of Evelyn, Beat, Margaret and the late Willie, Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Tommy, the corteage will travel to Largy Presbyterian Church on Saturday via Glenhead Road, Pollysbrae Road, and Drumrane Road arriving the Largy Presbyterian Church burial ground at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Largy Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Sadly missed.

McCLOSKEY( Draperstown), December 4, 2020 Brian late of 4 Moneyneany Lane. Beloved son of the late Michael and Rose and dear brother of Paddy and the late Frank, John, Mary, Rose and Elizabeth Donnelly R.I.P . Funeral from Murray's Funeral Home on Sunday at 11.40am for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Burial afterwards to St Eugene's Cemetery, Moneyneany. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nephews Joe, Sean and Colm, great nephews and nieces and entire family circle. Sacred of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the new government restrictions wake and funeral will be strictly private (immediate family).