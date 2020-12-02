Derry death notices - Thursday, December 3, 2020

McNAUGHT, Michael, 2nd December 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. (Former Ambulance man ) Beloved son of the late Michael and Annie, R.I.P. Loving husband of Ruby, dear father of Michelle, Karen, Brian, Rhonda, and Barbara, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Michael may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). His funeral will leave from his home: 42 Knightsbridge Derry on Friday 4th at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Columba’s Church Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Hope Cornerstone City Church 40 Duke St, Derry BT47 6DQ Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

McKAY (née Daly) Kilrea 2nd December 2020. Peacefully at hospital, Pat R.I.P. beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Paul, Shane, Claire (O’Neill) and Vincent; sister of John, Paddy, Mary and the late Angela and Philomela. Pat’s funeral cortege will leave from her late residence, 16 Larchfield Gardens, on Saturday at approx. 10.20am travelling to St. Anne’s Oratory, Kilrea allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 o’clock. (Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Kilrea webpage https://www.churchservices.tv/kilrea). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumagarner. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house and funeral home are strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to SVP c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45 -47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

CARRUTHERS, Audrey, 30th November 2020. At home. Beloved wife of the late Leslie, devoted mother of Alan and Yvonne, loving mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Denis and cherished Grandmother of Ian, Alison, Colin and Philip. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Christine Gardiner, 5 Gortica Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3LU. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. The day Thou gavest Lord has ended.

MATHES – 1st December 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Maureen, dearly loved wife of the late Robert Lawrence (Bob), loving mother of Robert and William, mother-in-law of Marian and Susan, much loved grandmother of Robert and great-grandmother of Olivia. Funeral private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Will be very sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

DARRAGH/MCCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 2nd December 2020. Peacefully Mina R.I.P. beloved mother of Gerard, Stephen, Donna, Joan and the late Timmy R.I.P. and dear sister of Betty, Bobby and the late Joan, Nell, Peggy and Jimmy. Mina’s funeral cortege will leave from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 1:30pm travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 2pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house and funeral home are strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Our Lady Of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters and entire family circle.

SANDS, nee O’Neill (Castledawson) 30th November 2020, Yvonne R.I.P. late of 42 Killyneese Road, beloved wife of David and loving mother of David (jnr), loving grandmother of Alisha and Riley, daughter of the late Dominic and Nan O’Neill and dear sister of Fidelma (McGuckin), Cherie (Donnelly), Majella (Coey), Fergal and the late Cynthia and Damian. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral home on Friday 4th December at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Michael Lissan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter in law Joanne, grandchildren brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

LOVE (née Ewart) - December 2nd 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 4 Caulfield Villas, Moneymore Magherafelt, Margaret Catherine, beloved Wife of the late Robert, devoted Mother of Roberta, Marion, Sammy, Kathleen, Robert, Florence, Joyce and Joe and a dearly loved Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. A private Funeral Service will take place in St. John's Parish Church, Moneymore on Friday, December 4th, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Margaret's funeral cortége will leave her home at 2.10pm (approx.) and travel to Church via the Magherafelt/Moneymore Road. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis and Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by her loving Family and Family Circle.