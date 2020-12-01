Derry death notices - Wednesday, December 2, 2020

CONNOR, Anthony, 1st December 2020 (formerly of Glenfada Park and Walker’s Place) beloved son of the late Patrick and Annie, loving brother of the late Bridie and Alice and dear uncle of Pat, Jim, Tony, Michael and Gerard. Sadly, funeral restricted in numbers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARTIN (Gortnascreaghan, Claudy) 1 December 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Gerry, R.I.P. dear husband of Mary and loving father of Kevin, Liam, Patricia, Helen, Clare, Gary, Sharon and Ryan, brother of Josie and Angela. Funeral on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 10.30am from his late residence 58 Gortscreaghan Road, Claudy for 11 O Clock requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Craigbane. Internment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, Grand-children, Great Grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are Strictly private. “Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Him”

SANDS, nee O’Neill (Castledawson) 30th November 2020, Yvonne R.I.P. late of 42 Killyneese Road, beloved wife of David and loving mother of David (jnr), loving grandmother of Alisha and Riley, daughter of the late Dominic and Nan O’Neill and dear sister of Fidelma (McGuckin), Cherie (Donnelly), Majella (Coey), Fergal and the late Cynthia and Damian. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter in law Joanne, grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

NEELY (née Porter and formerly McReynolds) – December 1, 2020 (peacefully) at the Robinson Hospital, Ballymoney, Rhoda, dearly loved wife of Kenneth, 28 Rectory Park, Garvagh, darling mother of Daron, Rohan and Nicola, step-mother of Paul, Ruth, Jonathan, Karen and Mark, loving grandmother of Chloe, Hannah and Rohan and dearest sister of Anna and the late Desmond. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines. Rhoda’s funeral cortége will make its way along the Ballyronan Road and Meeting Street, Magherafelt on Thursday, December 3 at 1.45pm approx. allowing friends and family the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Kilrea Baptist Church and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Husband, Children and the entire Family Circle. “Redeemed by the precious blood of Christ”.

HENRY – 1st December 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart. Margaret Elizabeth (Liz), dearly loved wife of the late Noel and a much loved step-mother, aunt and friend. Private family funeral due to current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Action Cancer (Coleraine Branch), c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Fondly Remembered by all her family and friends.