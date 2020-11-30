Derry death notices - Tuesday, December 1, 2020

MOORE, Roseanne, 29th November 2020, Peacefully at home aged 97 years. Beloved Wife of the late Patrick. Loving Mother of Patricia, Caroline, Lucia and the late Dolores and Maureen. A darling Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. Beloved Mother-in-law of John and Hugh. Dear Sister of Margaret and the late Barney, Kathleen, Patsy, Celine, Maureen, Eileen, Harry and Winifred. Funeral from her home 49 Osbourne Street, Derry on Tuesday 1st December at 10:30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Eugene's Cathedral website.

MARTIN, Thomas Edward (Ivan) November 29th 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by his loving family in his 65th year formerly of 50 Stevenson Park, Tullyally, Londonderry) much loved dad of Ryan, dear step-dad of Paul and Leanne, loving brother of David, Terry and the late Jim and Margaret. Funeral leaving D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home at 11.45am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the graveside of Glendermott Presbyterian Burial Ground on Wednesday 2nd December at 12.00noon In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to the immediate family. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whist maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs, Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ (All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567) Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and entire family circle. At Peace.

REID, (9a Derrygarve Park, Newbridge) 29th November 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Brian RIP, beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Niall, Danielle (Scullion) and Andrew, and loving brother of Joe and James. His remains will leave his late residence on Tuesday 1st December at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Trea’s Church Newbridge, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Brian’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route on the day of the funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brothers, son in law Seamus, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

LOGUE (Magherafelt) 28th November 2020, Jonathan R.I.P. beloved husband of Sonya and loving father of Catherine, Maria and Jack, son of John and the late Maureen and brother of Seamus, Sharon and Jacqueline. Funeral from his home, 9a Ballymoughan Road, on Wednesday 2nd December at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of The Assumption, interment afterwards in Cemetery of Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, father, son in law Andrew McCartney, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

RIDDELL (née Hayes) - November 30th 2020, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Ethel Muriel, dearly loved Wife of the late Winston, 62 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, much loved Mother of Dave and Lyndsey, a dear Mother-in-Law of Hana and Austin and a much adored Grandma of Hannah, Isaac, Jacob and Theo. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A private Service of Thanksgiving for Muriel's life will take place on Wednesday, December 2nd at St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard. Muriel's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore at 1.00pm (approx.) and travel via Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Maghera, Maghera Parish Caring Association and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.

McCRUM – 30th November 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court, Portstewart, Alan much loved husband of Doreen loving father of Denis, Gary and the late Joan and a devoted Grandfather and Great-grandfather. Funeral private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

RUSSELL, David (Dave) 30th November 2020 Peacefully at home 17 Lyndhurst Manor, Beloved husband of the late Veronica, Loving father of Martina, Jim, Leonie, Joanne, Gary, Gregory and David. A dear father-in-law and a devoted grandfather of Eve, Bella, Levik, Molly, and Thomas, and a very close and beloved friend of Nan and her family. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd December at 10 .00am In St Columb's Church Chapel Road, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery.

All enquiries to Adair And Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply egretted by his loving family circle.