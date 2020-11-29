Derry death notices - Monday, November 30, 2020

McGUINNESS, Sarah (Sadie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sarah (Sadie) McGuinness, peacefully at Culmore Manor on the 28th of November 2020. May she rest in peace. Loving daughter of the late William and Mary. Dearest sister of Billy, Paddy and the late Mickey, Jim, Rita, Bridie and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadie's remains are now reposing at McClafferty's chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Monday 30th of November at 09.30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church Pennyburn, interment immediately afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family only. Sadie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

REID (9a Derrygarve Park, Newbridge) 29th November 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Brian RIP, beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Niall, Danielle (Scullion) and Andrew, and loving brother of Joe and James. His remains will leave his late residence on Tuesday 1st December at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Trea’s Church Newbridge, via the Parish Facebook :( St Treas - Parish of Newbridge & Ballymaguigan | Facebook ) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Brian’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route on the day of the funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brothers, son in law Seamus, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MURTAGH, Maghera 28th November 2020 Gerald (Gerry) R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Caroline Hanna, Joanne Black, Stephen and Barry, and devoted brother of Michael, Brendan, Madge Dempsey, Alice Mellon and the late Charlie, May Thompson and Tréa Kearney. Funeral cortege from his home 18 Tirnoney Rd BT46 5RE, on Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church, Glen. Funeral will travel along Tirnoney Rd, Tirkane Rd and Glen Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake and Requiem Mass strictly private (immediate family only). No flower please. Donation in lieu of flowers to SVDP c/o of the family. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

BRYSON (Maghera) 29th November 2020, Moira, RIP formerly Coleraine Road, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Kate and loving sister of Brigid Bradley, Anna Murphy and the late Fr Bernard and Michael, dear sister in law of Angela. Funeral from 15 Tullyheran Road Maghera on Tuesday 1st December at 1.40pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Glen Maghera. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sisters, sister in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces and extended family circle. In the interest of the safety of Moira’s friends, neighbours and relations, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

DEVLIN, nee O’Neill (Magherafelt) 28th November 2020. Teresa R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Dermot (Diarmaid ÓDoibhlin) and loving mother of Crónán, Medb Bradley, Sinéad Rees, Éamon, Cáitlín Lynn and Donncha, loving sister of Eileen McAlinden and the late Mary Dougan, Veronica O’Keefe and Seamus O’Neill. Funeral from her home, 5 Highfield Road, on Tuesday 1st December at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of The Assumption, interment afterwards in Cemetery of Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

LOGUE, (Magherafelt) 28th November 2020. Jonathan R.I.P. beloved husband of Sonya and loving father of Catherine, Maria and Jack, son of John and the late Maureen and brother of Seamus, Sharon and Jacqueline. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, father, son in law Andrew McCartney, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)