Derry death notices - Sunday, November 29, 2020

KERR, 27th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, MARGARET (late of Daisyhill Park and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany, Co. Donegal), dearly loved sister of Eilish (Gallagher), Teresa (Jennings) and Patrick. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the wider family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, mass numbers are limited by government guidelines to 25. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGUINNESS, Sarah (Sadie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sarah (Sadie) McGuinness, peacefully at Culmore Manor on the 28th of November 2020. May she rest in peace. Loving daughter of the late William and Mary. Dearest sister of Billy, Paddy and the late Mickey, Jim, Rita, Bridie and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadie's remains are now reposing at McClafferty's chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Monday 30th of November at 09.30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church Pennyburn, interment immediately afterwards in Sacred Heat Cemetery, Muff. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family only. Sadie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

MORAN, Jacqueline, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jacqueline Moran peacefully at home on the 27th of November 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 22 Carnanbane Cottages, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Frank & Margaret R.I.P. Loving sister of James, Sarah, Joseph, Dan, Neil, William, Ann, Mary, Martin, Josie and the late Margaret and John R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) , viewing Saturday from 4pm to 9pm and Sunday 3pm to 9pm. Funeral will leave her late residence on Monday 30th of November 2020 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher. Sadly due to the present pandemic government guidelines the numbers attending Jacqueline’s funeral mass are strictly limited in the church and the church grounds. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.banagherparish.com/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

MORAN (Moneymore) 28th November 2020, Bridget R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late John A and Nancy, loving sister of Seamus, Ann, Sean, Noreen, Kevin, Maura, Hugh and Martin. Funeral from her home 9 Rock Road on Monday 30th November at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John and St Trea, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

PORTER - November 27th 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 9 King William Third Crescent, Maghera, Samuel (Sammy), dearly beloved Husband of the late Eileen, much loved Father of Evelyn, Sammy, Mary, James and the late David and Henry, a dear Father-in-Law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother. House strictly private, due to government guidelines. Funeral service will take place at his home on Sunday, November 29th at 12.00 O'Clock, followed by a private burial in St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends are welcome to listen to the service outside the home or stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Guide Dogs, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.

GALLAGHER, nee Flanagan, (Magherafelt) 26th November 2020, Eileen R.I.P. formerly 27 Davison Villas Castledawson, beloved wife of Leo and loving mother of Eilish McAllister, Roisin Gallagher, Geraldine Cooke, Dolores Heaney, Leona McNulty and Martin, dear sister of Josephine, Bernadette, Patrick, Gerald, Owen, Christine, Noreen and the late Frankie and Colm. Funeral from her home 26 Derramore Park on Sunday 29th November at 11.40am for 12.00 Noon Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family only).

WATTERSON (née Atkinson) – November 26, 2020 (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Home, Cookstown, Joan, much loved wife of the late Tom, formerly of Mullaghboy Crescent, Magherafelt. Dearly loved mother of Doreen and Jennifer, dear mother-in-law of Brian and Ray, loving grandmother of Richard and his wife Rachel, Gareth and Rachel and dearest sister of Billy, Mildred, Mary, Margaret, Jim and Phyllis. Funeral strictly private due to current government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her two Daughters, Grandchildren and the Entire Family Circle.

CAMPBELL (née Clarke) - November 27th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 96 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, Margaret (in her 92nd year), dearly beloved Wife of the late Robert, much loved Mother of Alan and Ronnie, a dear Mother-in-Law of Christine and Marina, devoted Granny of Louise, Claire, Zoe, Tatiana and Tiago and Great Granny of Jack and Ellie. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Margaret's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, November 29th at 2.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for a private service, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route or in the locality of Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Carpark to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.