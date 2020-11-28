Derry death notices - Saturday, November 28, 2020

PORTER - November 27th 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 9 King William Third Crescent, Maghera, Samuel (Sammy), dearly beloved Husband of the late Eileen, much loved Father of Evelyn, Sammy, Mary, James and the late David and Henry, a dear Father-in-Law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother. House strictly private, due to government guidelines. Funeral service will take place at his home on Sunday, November 29th at 12.00 O'Clock, followed by a private burial in St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends are welcome to listen to the service outside the home or stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Guide Dogs, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.

GALLAGHER, nee Flanagan, (Magherafelt) 26th November 2020, Eileen R.I.P. formerly 27 Davison Villas Castledawson, beloved wife of Leo and loving mother of Eilish McAllister, Roisin Gallagher, Geraldine Cooke, Dolores Heaney, Leona McNulty and Martin, dear sister of Josephine, Bernadette, Patrick, Gerald, Owen, Christine, Noreen and the late Frankie and Colm. Funeral from her home 26 Derramore Park on Sunday 29th November at 11.40am for 12.00 Noon Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family only).

WATTERSON (née Atkinson) – November 26, 2020 (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Home, Cookstown, Joan, much loved wife of the late Tom, formerly of Mullaghboy Crescent, Magherafelt. Dearly loved mother of Doreen and Jennifer, dear mother-in-law of Brian and Ray, loving grandmother of Richard and his wife Rachel, Gareth and Rachel and dearest sister of Billy, Mildred, Mary, Margaret, Jim and Phyllis. Funeral strictly private due to current government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her two Daughters, Grandchildren and the Entire Family Circle.

CAMPBELL (née Clarke) - November 27th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 96 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, Margaret (in her 92nd year), dearly beloved Wife of the late Robert, much loved Mother of Alan and Ronnie, a dear Mother-in-Law of Christine and Marina, devoted Granny of Louise, Claire, Zoe, Tatiana and Tiago and Great Granny of Jack and Ellie. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Margaret's funeral cortége will leave her home on Sunday, November 29th at 2.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for a private service, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route or in the locality of Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Carpark to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.