Derry death notices - Friday, November 27, 2020

ROBISON (née Trainor), Ann Denise, November 26, 2020 Peacefully at her home 59, Shearwater Way, Waterside, (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved wife of John, devoted mummy of Michelle, Natasha, David and Christopher, loving mother-in-law of Michael, Robert, Eileen and Kerryann, and an adored nana. Funeral service in her late home on Saturday 28th November at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery, due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private. Friends are welcome to stand along the route (via Rossdowney Road) whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Clooney Parish Church Restoration Fund c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Brigade, Londonderry, BT47 6GL (all enquiries to D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Directors, 02871 312 567). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Your presence is missed but in our hearts you will live forever.

JOHNSTON, Samuel David, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Samuel David Johnston, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 24th of November 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Daleview House and 1 Avish Gardens, and formerly of Donegal. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday 28th of November 2020 in St Columb’s Church, Waterside at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the Ballyoan Cemetery. Jesus I trust in you.

BRADLEY ( 4 Landgarve Manor, Clady) 25th November 2020 (peacefully) Laurence RIP, beloved husband of the late Caroline (Carrie) , much loved father of Eileen (Loughlin) Cathal, Elizabeth, Fiona (Mc Kernan), Patsy, Larry and Rory and loving brother of Noel, Patsy, Seamus, Anne and the late Eugene. His remains will leave his late residence on Saturday 28th November at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady via webcam: (https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts-greenlough ) burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Laurence’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route on the day of the funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law Joe and Paddy, daughters in law Siobhan, Medb, Antoinette and Sinead, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

DEVLIN, 22nd. November 2020, Suddenly, BARRY, (Late of Eastway Road), loving father of Shannon and Rionagh, beloved son of Pat and Letitia, dear brother of Paddy and Karen, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by Kara-May, Fiona and all the family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

DAVIDSON, (née McCauley), 25th. November 2020, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, CELINE, (Late of Hatmore Park), beloved wife of Stanley, loving mother of Christine, Ciaran and the late Gina, devoted grandmother of Jennifer, Daniel, Laura and Alexander, great-grandmother of Esme, Harrison and Harper, dear mother-in-law of Micky and Francine. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

BLACK, James Campbell, 25th November 2020 Peacefully at home (Formely of Millbrook Park, Altnagelvin.) Dearly beloved husband of Iris and a loving father of Geoffrey and Jeremy. A dear father-in-law of Ruth and Jane. And a devoted Grandfather of Alice, Rory, Freya, Nathan, and Lauren. Please note that due to the current circumstances and government advice the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to All Saints Clooney Church, c/o Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Londonderry, BT47 6GL or any chosen charity. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CUNNINGHAM - November 24th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, David W., 14 Mullagh Court, Maghera, beloved Son of the late Herbert and Annie, a much loved Brother of the late Ivan, Herbert, Victor, Samuel and Marie and a dear Uncle. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Funeral Service for Family and Friends will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Friday, November 27th at 12.00 O'Clock, followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard. Lovingly remembered by the Family Circle and his Friends.

BOND, Geraldine, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Geraldine Bond peacefully at home on 24th of November 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 47 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Pat & Katie R.I.P. Much loved partner of Kevin. Loving mother of Debbie, Cathy, Gerald and the late Patrick R.I.P and dearly loved by Joe, Chris and Marie. Devoted Granny to Shannen, Patrick, Cillian, Lochlann and Great Granny to Clíodhna. Dear sister of Martin (twin), Mary Kathleen, Sean, Colm and the late Rosellen and Margaret R.I.P. Fondly loved by all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday 27th of November at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the present pandemic government guidelines the numbers attending Geraldine’s Funeral Mass are strictly limited in the church and the church grounds. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam http://www.dungivenparish.com/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Josephine (Josie), (née McVeigh)25th November 2020 peacefully at home, 12 Roemill Road, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Jackie, Debbie, William and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Nigel and Brian, much loved grandmother of Ciara, Cherlynn, Conor, Emma and Josh, great-grandmother of Katie, Ciaran, Darcie and Isabella and a much loved sister. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Unit), C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6YN. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STEWART - November 24th, 2020 (peacefully) at her home 22 Parker Avenue, Castledawson, Gwennie, much loved wife of John, dear mother of Denise, Gareth and the late Linda and Ian, loving grandmother of Steven, Kirsty and Elsie and great grandmother of Taylen and Zaya, mother-in-law of Alastair and Sharon and sister of Joyce, Edith and the late Tilly, Lily, Annie, Gretta, Tommy and Jim. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday 27th at 1.15 pm making its way to Christ Church, Castledawson for a private family burial allowing friends and family the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respect whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

RANKIN – November 25, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 10 Davison Villas, Castledawson, Hugo Albin, dearly beloved husband of Mabel, devoted father of Albin, Gail and Leanne, dear father-in-law of Alison and Stephen, much loved papa of Jared and his wife Jessica, Shiona, Niamh and her fiancé Tom, Zoe and her fiancé Blair, Naomi, Stefan, Calum and Ewan. House and funeral strictly private due to current government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Antrim Area Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be greatly missed but will always be loved and remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “We have an anchor that keeps the soul, steadfast and sure while the billows roll. Fastened to the rock which cannot move, grounded firm and deep in the Saviour's love.”

IRWIN, November 24th 2020, Mary Jane passed away peacefully at her own home, 7 Roemill Gardens, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Jim, loving Mother of Jimmy, Carol and the late Libby dear mother in law of Lorna and Shaun, devoted grandmother of Sabrina, Martin, Darrell, Kelly, Charlie-Lee and Scott, great grandmother of Eric, Cousin of Charlie and Tommy Somers. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mary the corteage will be at Christ Church Burying ground on Friday at 12.30pm. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT Waterside Hospital and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.