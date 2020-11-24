Derry death notices - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

O'HARA (née McCarron), Sarah (Sadie), 23rd November 2020 peacefully at home, 8 Elagh Road, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Michael, Gerry, Deirdre, Catriona, Dermot, Colette, Damian, Pauline, Ciaran, Jacqui, Ronan, Joyce, Clare, Kelly and Colleen and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MAYES, Rev Canon John, November, 22, 2020 Peacefully at his home 10, Ebrington Park, Limavady Road, (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved husband of Alison, devoted father of Rory, Victoria and Aonghus, loving father-in-law of Emma and Jonathan, adored grandfather of Hamish, Imogen, Lucy and Conor, dearest brother of Peter, Michael, Andrew and Katherine. Funeral leaving D & R Hay Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Thursday 26th November at 11.30 a.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St. Columb's Cathedral at 12.00 noon, burial afterwards in Kilrea Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columb's Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o Very Rev. Dean Stewart, The Rectory, 30 Bishop's Street, Londonderry, BT48 6PP or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (address as above). Deeply regretted by his loving wife and family.

CURRY (née Hopkins), Violet Elizabeth, November 22, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year) dearly beloved wife of the late William James (Willie) much loved mum of Iris, Trevor, Lucinda, Yvonne, Pamela and Edwin, loving mother-in-law of Freda, Ivan, Allen, and the late Michael and Ted, devoted nana and great-nana. Funeral leaving her late home 42, Gulf Road, Killaloo on Wednesday 25th November at 11.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church at 11.30am burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral is restricted to the immediate family, friends are welcome to stand along the route whist maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.

CONWAY (Magherafelt) 22nd November 2020, Charles (Charlie) R.I.P. beloved son of P.J. and Tillie, loving brother of Therese, Olivia, Jarlath and Maria. Funeral from his family home Glenbrook House, 73 Castledawson Road Magherafelt on Thursday 26th November at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Service can be viewed via webcam at https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family only). Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route on the day of the funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects.

ENGLISHBY (Maghera) 23rd, November 2020. Anne Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of Christopher and Anne and much loved sister of Margaret Bradley and the late Kay, Joseph, May, Sadie and Christopher. Funeral cortége from her sister Margaret's home 35 Station Rd, BT46 5BS on Wednesday 25th November at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church Glen. Travelling along the Station Rd, Main St, and Glen Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Wake house and funeral will be Strictly Private due to government restrictions (Immediate family only). Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Brooklands Nursing home patients fund c/o of J A Gormley funeral Directors. 1 Main St, Maghera. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing, sister, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and family circle.