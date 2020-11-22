Derry death notices - Monday, November 23, 2020

CARR, Paul, November 21, 2020 Peacefully at his home 105, Kinsale Park, Londonderry (formerly of Redcar, North Yorkshire in his 59th year) much loved partner of Carole, devoted father of Jonathan, an adored grandad, dearest brother of Douglas, Patricia and the late Gillian, and a dear uncle. Funeral leaving D & R Hay Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Tuesday 24th November at 10.45 a.m. followed by graveside funeral service at Ballyoan Cemetery at 11.00 a.m., as per Government guidelines, funeral is restricted to immediate family (friends are welcome to stand along the route whilst maintained social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (as per Funeral Home address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCARTER, Adrianne Sara Patterson (nee Nimmons) November 21, 2020 In the loving care of the staff at Cornfield Care Centre, (formerly of 2, Lismacarol Park, Drumahoe, in her 85th year) much loved wife of the late Robert Alexander (Bertie), dearest sister of Rae, dear step-sister of the late Anna and Georgie, loving sister-in-law of Billy, Dougie and Jem. Funeral service will be held at Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard on Tuesday 24th November at 1.30pm. In accordance with government guidelines the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ or Faith Mission c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

BELSHAW (nee Booth) – November 21, 2020 (suddenly but peacefully), at Weavers House Care Home, Cookstown. Edna, dearly loved wife of the late Bob, formerly of Malcolm Villas, Knockloughrim, much loved sister of Violet (Agnew) and the late Vina, Annie, Tom, John, Sadie, Liz and Lyla, dearest sister-in-law of Carrie (Booth) and also a much loved aunt. Funeral arrangements later. Always loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle.

STEWART (née McReynolds) – November 22, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 5 Moyola Gardens, Castledawson, surrounded by her loving family. Ivy, dearly beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved and devoted mother of Roland, Bill, Adrian and Lorraine, dear mother-in-law of Noeline, Bernie and Sharon, also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Thomas and the late Victor and Gerald. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines. Ivy’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Wednesday, November 25 at 1.00pm, proceeding along Moyola Avenue, McMaster Crescent and Castledawson Main Street, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”