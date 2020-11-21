Derry death notices - Sunday, November 22, 2020

EVANS (née Hamilton), Tillie, 21st November 2020 beloved wife of Derek, 43 Racecourse Road, loving mother of Julie and Joanne, mother-in-law of Eddie and Benny, much loved grandmother of Aileen and dear sister of Willie and the late Hubert, Mickey, Jean, Fr. Jim, Nellie and Mary. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Greenhaw Patient’s Comfort Fund C/o Mrs B McDaniels, The Manager, Greenhaw Lodge Care Home, 42 Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 8DA. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BEGLEY, William (Willie), 20th November 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved husband of Betty, loving father of Sharon and the late Gary, much loved grandfather of Diane, Stephen, Matthew and Katelyn and great-grandfather of Eve, Noah, Katie and Riley. Very sadly missed by his brother and sisters and the entire family circle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 40), C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC , Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McGOWAN, 21st November 2020, peacefully at his home, after a long illness bravely borne, GEORGE (late of Eastway Gardens), beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Geraldine, Paul and the late Patrick, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear and loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I give You my heart and my soul. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, assist me in my last agony. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, may I breathe out my soul in peace with You.

MACONAGHIE. John, 20th November 2020 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, dearly loved and devoted husband of Rose (Eglinton & Portstewart). Very deeply regretted by his wife, sisters Ann and Nora, nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. He will always be remembered and loved by his wife, family circle and friends. Rest in Peace.

McCANNY (née Meehan), Mary, 20th November 2020, peacefully at Thackeray Care Home, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Gerard R.M., loving mother of Mgr Bryan, Gerard, Peter and Joseph, a much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and dear sister of the late Evelyn, Joe, Sean, Kathleen, Margaret and Cormac. Mary’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be private for immediate family only. Mary’s funeral Mass will also be streamed live via the website link below. St Therese of Lisieux pray for her.

LENNOX - 21st November 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, David Wesley, 1 Castleton Park, Portstewart, dearly loved husband of Dorothy, devoted father of Keith and C?therine, dear father-in-law of Lesley and Garth, much loved granda of Poppi, Alexander, Charlie and Tyler, doting great-grandfather of Sorcha and Reggie and beloved brother of Dorothy and the late Meta. The family are abiding by government guidelines. For those wishing to pay their respects to Wesley, his funeral cortege will make its way from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for a private family service in Portstewart Methodist Church at 12.00noon followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. (Please observe social distancing) Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if desired for Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Antrim Area Hospital, please make cheques payable to Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

STANFORD (née Boyd) – 21st November 2020, peacefully in her 88th year, Martha Noelle Iris formerly of 44 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, much loved wife of John, adored mother of Rachel, Jonathan and David, mother-in-law of Chris and Ciara, treasured grandmother of Poppy and Georgia and a dear sister. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed by the entire family circle.

WILSON - November 19th 2020, George Scott Orr, passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his devoted Wife Doris (née Simpson), 96 Shanreagh Park, Limavady, much loved Brother of Marie, a dear Brother-in-Law of Bert Anderson (Donegal), a dearly loved Uncle of Sharon and dearest Brother-in-Law of Jim and Valerie Simpson (Donaghadee), Desmond Simpson (Cookstown) and the late Smith Simpson (Canada). House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. A private Funeral Service and burial will take place on Sunday, November 22nd at 2.30pm in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady.

George's funeral cortége will travel along the Ballyquin Road at 1.55pm (approx.) and Scroggy Road, to arrive at the Cemetery at 2.15pm (approx.). Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route and in the locality of the Cemetery to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to C.E.F. (Northwest Area), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Redeemed".