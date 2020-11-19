Derry death notices - Friday, November 20, 2020

McINTYRE, John (Macker), 17th November 2020 beloved husband of Margaret, 105 Ardnamoyle Park, loving father of Sean, Elaine, Paul, Julia and Noel, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Jim, Mary and the late Martin, Hughie, Lily and Billy. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

O'CONNOR, (née McCauley), 19th. November 2020, peacefully at her home, SARAH, (Sadie, Late of Drumard Park), beloved wife of Cornelius (Kevin), loving mother of Ciara and Kevin, devoted grandmother of Charlotte, Rory, Maelle and Darragh, a dear and loving sister, aunt and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

HUNT, Mary Helena, 18th November 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 61 Catherine Street, Limavady. Beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Helena, dear sister of the late Hugh, Kevin and Tommy R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her nieces Siobhan, and Rachel, sister-in-law Carol and all the family circle Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects to Mary Helena can do so tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 5.45pm at O’Brien's of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady. Private requiem mass will take place on Friday in Christ the King Church with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Limavady. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien's of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WILSON (née Scott) – November 18, 2020 (peacefully) at home, 22 Highfield Road, Magherafelt, Georgina, much loved wife of Tom, dearly loved mother of Thomas and a dear sister of Robert, Jim and Pearl. House and funeral strictly private due to updated government guidelines. Georgina’s funeral cortége will make its way along Meeting Street, Magherafelt on Saturday, November 21 at 12.45pm (approx.), allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.