Derry death notices - Thursday, November 19, 2020

DAVIS, (née Tighe), 17th. November 2020, peacefully at her home, Ethna Ann, (Late of Bantry Road, formerly of Railway Road, Strabane), beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mother of Thomas and Claire, dear mother-in-law of Declan, devoted grandmother of Lennon, Maci, Lucy and Julia. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

LEONARD (nee Breen), Annie, 18th November 2020 R.I.P.: beloved wife of the late Tom, 43 Richill Park, Kilfennan, dear mother of Thomas, Teresa, Paddey, Mona, Paul, John and Rose and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 21 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

POLLOCK, William (Billy) Francis, 17th November, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Daleview House and Jeffrey Avenue. Dearly loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 20th November. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

HEASLIP – 17th November 2020, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart. Thomas Beattie, formerly of The Diamond, Coleraine and Templemoyle, Kells. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Funeral private due to current government regulations. The funeral cortege will leave Wades Funeral Home to arrive at Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart on Friday at 2.45pm. Lovingly remembered by all his family, friends and neighbours.

BROWN, 16th. November 2020, suddenly at Antrim Area Hospital, Jason, (Late Of Drumard Park), loving father of Rachel, Jason, Shannon, Sean, Connor And Caitlin, dear brother of Sean-Paul. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

LOGUE, Jim, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jim Logue peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 17th of November 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 11 Brecanlea, Claudy, Co Derry. Loving son of the late Bobby and Rose R.I.P.

Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Seamus, Martin, Rose Mary, Brian, Gemma and the late Claire R.I.P. Much loved grandfather to Aaron, Shea, Niamh, Blainé, Mya, Codie-Leigh, Aoife, and Great Grandfather to Áron Óg, Aodhá and Éabhie.

Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) from 3.30pm to 4.30pm today, removal from there to his late residence, sadly due to the current pandemic the family home is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Friday 20th of November 2020, leaving at 09.50am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dunamanagh , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to present government guidelines the numbers in the church and church grounds are strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, Helena, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

HUNTM Mary Helana, 18th November 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 61 Catherine Street, Limavady. Beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Helena, dear sister of the late Hugh and Kevin R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her nieces Siobhan, and Rachel, sister-in-law Carol and all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects to Mary Helena can do so tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 5.45pm at O’Brien's of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady. Private requiem mass will take place on Friday in Christ the King with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Limavady. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien's of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O’NEILL (15 Beechland Drive, Clady) 18th November 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Seamus RIP, beloved husband of Rosie, much Loved father of Rosaleen (Loughlin), Maureen (O’Hagan), Seamus, Kevin, Una, Kieran, Deirdre (O’Lone), Eileen (McAllister), Aidan and the late Diarmuid and Shane. His remains will leave his late residence at 11.40am on Saturday 21st November for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady, (https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-oliver-plunketts) burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Seamus’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private” . Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route on the day of the funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Hugh, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.