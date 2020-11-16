Derry death notices - Tuesday, November 17, 2020

McMENAMIN (née Devine), Maria Teresa (Mae), 16th November 2020 peacefully at Longfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Jim, 6 Longfield Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Angela, Gerard, Pat, Adrian and Paul, mother-in-law of Elaine, Breidge and the late Ivan, John and Gertrude, much loved nana of Nuala, Sean, Emma, Anthony, Hannah, Rebecca, Niall and Conor, much loved great-grandmother of Faye, Maeve, Ennis and Edie and dear sister of Anne, Avril, Plunkett, Robbie and the late Michael and John. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her and Our Lady of Mount Carmel intercede for her.

DOHERTY, Conchúr. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conchúr Doherty, suddenly on the 11th of November 2020. Late of 4 Norburgh Park. May he rest in peace. Beautiful son of Linda and Gleann. Loving brother of Caitilín, Ruairí and Ciarraí. A much loved grandson of Joseph and the late Johanna McDaid and the late Patrick and Eileen Doherty. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Conchúr's remains are reposing at his late home 4 Norburgh Park, funeral leaving from there on Wednesday 18th of November at 10.15am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family only. Conchúr's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Search & Rescue c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

GUNNING, née McKeefry (Swatragh) 16th November 2020. Mary R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Thomas, Jackie O'Kane, Susan Mc Mahon, Briege Bradley, Sean and the late Elizabeth O'Hagan (Libby). Dear sister of Susan Faulkner, Kathleen McMullan and the late William McKeefry. Mother in law of Christine, Anthony O'Hagan, Malachy O'Kane, Gerry Mc Mahon, Martin Bradley and Katey and loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral cortege from her home 3 Ringsend Close on Wednesday 18th November at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters and her extended family circle. Sadly due to government restrictions the wake and funeral is strictly immediate family only. However, those wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the cortege route whilst adhering to social distancing.

TOMS – 16th November 2020, peacefully at Ratheane Nursing Home, Ewart, 29 Portrush Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, loving father of Janet, Alan, Derek and Alison, father-in-law of Terry, Julie and Ruth and much loved grandfather of Steven, Sophie, Jack, Daniel, Alex, Conor and Gemma. House and funeral private due to current government guidelines. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortege leave the family home on Thursday at 11.30am en route to Portstewart Cemetery via The Promenade. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The R.N.L.I (Portrush Branch) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

McCLOSKEY, Kathleen, 16th November, 2020 peacefully at home, 26 Blackstone Park, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Derek, Vivienne, Cynthia, Diane, Elaine, Allison and Gareth. A dear mother in law and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. A private family funeral will leave the family home on Wednesday 18th November at 12.30pm for burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. House strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton 12 Keery Park BT47 2TD. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.