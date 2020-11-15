Derry death notices - Monday, November 16, 2020

DOHERTY, Conchúr. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conchúr Doherty, suddenly on the 11th of November 2020. Late of 4 Norburgh Park. May he rest in peace. Beautiful son of Linda and Gleann. Loving brother of Caitilín, Ruairí and Ciarraí. A much loved grandson of Joseph and the late Johanna, Patrick and Eileen. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Search & Rescue c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

WADE, Maureen, 15th November 2020, loving mother of Elaine and Sean, formerly of Glencaw Park, much loved grandmother of Michaela, Ryan, A’Jay and Addie and dear sister of the late Brendan, Raymond and Jim. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LENNOX – called home November 13, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Fred, 92 Oldtown Road, Castledawson. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Josie, much loved brother of William, Rachel, David, Betty, Ruth, Joan and the late Henry, dear son-in-law of Iris (Smyth), brother-in-law of Samuel, Hannah and Robin and a loving uncle and great uncle. Unfortunately, due to updated government guidelines house and funeral are strictly private. Fred’s funeral cortége will make its way along the Oldtown Road in the direction of Castledawson and then Moyola Road on Wednesday, November 18 at 3.00pm (approx.) allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for (TCFDT) Tanzania Christian Farm Development Trust, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Brothers, Sisters and the entire Family Circle. ‘… absent from the body, and present with the Lord’ 2 Corinthians 5 v 8.

BANKHEAD (Kilrea) 15th November 2020. Peacefully Sam beloved husband of the late Florence, dear father of Laura and Tracy and brother of Jim and the late Roy, Jean and Ann. House and funeral strictly private due to Covid restrictions and government advice. Sam’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 3 Blackrock Park, on Wednesday at approx. 11:10am travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son in law Paddy, Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to British Lung Foundation c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

BATESON (Magherafelt) 15th November 2020 Charles John (Charlie) R.I.P. beloved husband of Angela and devoted father to Patricia, Anne, Christine, Joe, Philip, Therese, Marian, Catherine, Michael, Michelle and the late Cathal, brother of Tommy and the late Harry, Molly, Patsy and Larry. Funeral from his home, 64 Ballyronan Road, on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 10.40am for 11.00am. Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

BRADLEY (née McMorris), Muriel Iris. November 14, 2020 Peacefully at Longfield Nursing Home, Eglinton ( surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year), formerly of 9, Sperrin Park, Caw, dearly beloved wife of the late William ( Billy ), much loved and devoted mother of Marleen and partner Brian, Sharon and Joanne, dear mother-in-law of David, adored grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving Funeral Home on Monday 16th November at 11.45am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Altnagelvin Cemetery at 12.00 noon. In accordance with Government guidelines service is restricted to the immediate family. (Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Immediate family and friends are welcome to call at D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Sunday 15th November between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to All Saints' Parish Church (cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry or Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, Address as above). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by many her friends and entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you live forever.