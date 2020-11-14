Derry death notices - Sunday, November 15, 2020

CURRAN, Margaret (Myrrid), 13th November 2020 beloved daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Curran, 10 Governor Road, loving sister of Ethna and the late Trea, Andrew and Jack (Squire) and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family circle. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

November 14, 2020 Peacefully at Longfield Nursing Home, Eglinton ( surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year), formerly of 9, Sperrin Park, Caw, dearly beloved wife of the late William ( Billy ), much loved and devoted mother of Marleen and partner Brian, Sharon and Joanne, dear mother-in-law of David, adored grandmother and great-grandmother.

BRADLEY, Muriel Iris, (née McMorris)Funeral leaving Funeral Home on Monday 16th November at 11.45am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Altnagelvin Cemetery at 12.00 noon. In accordance with Government guidelines service is restricted to the immediate family. (Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Immediate family and friends are welcome to call at D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Sunday 15th November between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to All Saints' Parish Church (cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry or Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, Address as above). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by many her friends and entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you live forever.

FLEMING (née Clarke), 13th November 2020, peacefully in the tender care of Melmount Manor Nursing Home, Strabane, ELLEN (Nellie, late of 124 Elmgrove and formerly of 64 Lecky Road), beloved wife of the late Jimmy and a loving sister of John and the late Patsy and Jim (Bim), loving aunt of James. Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews and lovingly cared for by Maria. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CRAWFORD, Liam, 14th November, 2020, peacefully at home, 231 Foreglen Road, Claudy and formerly of Glen-Covit, Ballybofey, beloved husband of Anne. Loving brother of John, Michael and Mary (McCrossan). A private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 16th November at 10.00am in St. Peter's and St. Paul's, Foreglen, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. St. Pio pray for him.

SIM, James (Jim), 13th November 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Sadie, 11 Canterbury Park, and loving father of Carol and Alan, dear father in law of Mark and Denise and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather of Vicky and Sophie. A Private funeral will take place on Sunday 15th November at 1.00pm in Ballyoan Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made, if desired, to Diabetes UK Macleod House, 10 Parkway, London, NW1 7AA. All enquiries to Adair and Neely funeral directors 02871 311321.

ALLEN, Eric, 9th November 2020 at home 2 Rossdowney Avenue, beloved partner of the late Elizabeth and loving step father of Catherine, James, Sharon, Patricia, Laura and Robert and a loving grandfather, brother and friend. A family funeral will take place on Monday 16th November in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to the Sperrin Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. Family and friends welcome to visit Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Saturday between 2.00pm and 5.00pm and on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm, were social distancing will be strictly adhered to. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Silent thoughts of times together, hold memories that will last forever.

DONNELL (née Moore), 12th November 2020, peacefully at her home, EILEEN, (Late of Ballymagowan Gardens), beloved wife of Terence, loving mother of Terence Jr., Joseph, Donna, Ciaran and Lisa, dear daughter of the late Edward and Hanna, loving sister to all her brothers and sisters, and a caring aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, James Brendan, 12th November 2020 beloved partner of Geraldine, Ardnamoyle Park, son of the late Rosaleen and John and dear brother of Ann, Veronica, Gerard, Robert, Louise and the late John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown at 11 am on Saturday and can be viewed live via the parish webcam. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TAYLOR – 13th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, James, late of Daleview House, formerly of Stevenson Park, Tullyally, much loved husband of the late Jean, dear father of Ann and Carol, father-in-law of Bobby, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Daleview House c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

GLOVER – November 13, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in his 99th year, Mervyn, 39 Magherafelt Road, Moneymore. Dearly beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved father of John, Peter, Malcolm, Valerie and Pamela, dear father-in-law of Maureen, Mary, Alan and David, loving grandfather of Jessica, Richard, Amy, Rebecca, Robyn, Ross and Tara, dear great-grandfather of Thomas and dearest brother of Yvonne (Keatley) and Bertha (Kirkpatrick). Unfortunately, due to updated government guidelines house and funeral are strictly private. Mervyn’s funeral cortége will make its way through Moneymore on Sunday, November 15 at 2.45pm (approx.) beginning at the Assembly Rooms, making its way along Smith Street and Stonard Street allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Thou shalt be missed because thy seat will be empty” 1 Samuel 20 v 18.