Derry death notices - Saturday, November 14, 2020

SIM, James (Jim), 13th November 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Sadie, 11 Canterbury Park, and loving father of Carol and Alan, dear father in law of Mark and Denise and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather of Vicky and Sophie. A Private funeral will take place on Sunday 15th November at 1.00pm in Ballyoan Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made, if desired, to Diabetes UK Macleod House, 10 Parkway, London, NW1 7AA. All enquiries to Adair and Neely funeral directors 02871 311321.

ALLEN, Eric, 9th November 2020 at home 2 Rossdowney Avenue, beloved partner of the late Elizabeth and loving step father of Catherine, James, Sharon, Patricia, Laura and Robert and a loving grandfather, brother and friend. A family funeral will take place on Monday 16th November in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to the Sperrin Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. Family and friends welcome to visit Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Saturday between 2.00pm and 5.00pm and on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm, were social distancing will be strictly adhered to. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Silent thoughts of times together, hold memories that will last forever.

DONNELL (née Moore), 12th November 2020, peacefully at her home, EILEEN, (Late of Ballymagowan Gardens), beloved wife of Terence, loving mother of Terence Jr., Joseph, Donna, Ciaran and Lisa, dear daughter of the late Edward and Hanna, loving sister to all her brothers and sisters, and a caring aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, James Brendan, 12th November 2020 beloved partner of Geraldine, Ardnamoyle Park, son of the late Rosaleen and John and dear brother of Ann, Veronica, Gerard, Robert, Louise and the late John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown at 11 am on Saturday and can be viewed live via the parish webcam. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TAYLOR – 13th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, James, late of Daleview House, formerly of Stevenson Park, Tullyally, much loved husband of the late Jean, dear father of Ann and Carol, father-in-law of Bobby, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Daleview House c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

GLOVER – November 13, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in his 99th year, Mervyn, 39 Magherafelt Road, Moneymore. Dearly beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved father of John, Peter, Malcolm, Valerie and Pamela, dear father-in-law of Maureen, Mary, Alan and David, loving grandfather of Jessica, Richard, Amy, Rebecca, Robyn, Ross and Tara, dear great-grandfather of Thomas and dearest brother of Yvonne (Keatley) and Bertha (Kirkpatrick). Unfortunately, due to updated government guidelines house and funeral are strictly private. Mervyn’s funeral cortége will make its way through Moneymore on Sunday, November 15 at 2.45pm (approx.) beginning at the Assembly Rooms, making its way along Smith Street and Stonard Street allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Thou shalt be missed because thy seat will be empty” 1 Samuel 20 v 18.