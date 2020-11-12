Derry death notices - Friday, November 13, 2020

DOHERTY, James Brendan, 12th November 2020 beloved partner of Geraldine, Ardnamoyle Park, son of the late Rosaleen and John and dear brother of Ann, Veronica, Gerard, Robert, Louise and the late John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown at 11 am on Saturday and can be viewed live via the parish webcam. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Bren & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton from 6 - 8 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

GIBBONS, Christopher (Crumper), 11th November 2020 suddenly at home in Anderson Crescent, Waterside, dearly beloved son of Mary and the late Brian, loving father of Bethany, Jamie and the late Christina, much loved grandfather of Cooper and dear brother of Karen, Julie and the late Jonathon (Jap). Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. St Francis of Assissi pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TAGGART (nee Friel), Sally. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sally Taggart née Friel, peacefully at her late home surrounded by her loving family on the 11th of November 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving sister of Gabriel, Ursula and the late Phil and Mary. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sally's remains will be reposing at her late home 22 Greenhaw Rd, funeral leaving from there on Friday 13th of November at 10.30am for 11:00am requiem mass in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Sally's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.steelstownparish.com/webcam.htm Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her.

McINTYRE, 9th. November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Michael Joseph, ( Mickey ) beloved husband of Bridie, loving father of Michael, Christopher, George, Trudy and Nicole, dear son of the late James and Margaret and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to ward 26 or I.C.U. Altnagelvin Hospital, Co. Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

KEARNEY, Fr Stephen, 12th November 2020, peacefully at home, 42 Knockmoyle Road, Omagh, BT78 7TB, beloved son of the late Patrick and Bernadette (Clougherney, Plumbridge), fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, Margaret (Donaghy), Seamus, Sr. Dolores OLA, Paddy Joe, Bernadette (McLaughlin), Gerard, Kevin, Teresa, Mary (McLaughlin), Philomena (Gormley) and Eugene, and a much loved uncle. Deeply regretted by Bishop McKeown, all priests of the diocese, brothers, sisters, all his nieces and nephews, parishioners and close friends. Fr Stephen’s remains will repose in St Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle, Omagh on Friday 13th November from 10 am to 6 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, on Saturday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Aughabrack. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all restrictions must be adhered to. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

MORRISON, William John (Billy). After a long illness courageously borne. Passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital on 11 November 2020. Loving husband of Sadie, father of Eric and Vivien, father in law of Niky. Grandfather to Shelley, Lee, Alan, Stacey, Katie, Kirstie and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Tommy-Lee, Chloe, Kori, Jamie, Thomas, Ella, Scarlett, Joseph, Noah, Ruby-Rose, Jonah and Sienna. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortege will stop at his late residence, 6 Castle Park, Limavady on (Friday 13th) at 12.45pm before the funeral service in 1st Limavady Presbyterian Church at 1pm. Followed by committal in adjoining church yard. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to First Limavady Presbyterian Church (in aid of Malawi Mission Project) c/o Browns Funeral Directors,10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. The family would like to express their thanks to each and every member of staff in Altnagelvin Hospital for the care and support shown to our family through so many years of Billy’s illness. 'Nearer my God to Thee'