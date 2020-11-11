Derry death notices - Thursday, November 12, 2020

DEEHAN, Desmond Joseph, 8th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Maureen, 19 Stoneywood, loving father of David, Simon and Ruth, much loved papa of Clare, John, Matthew, Christopher and Susannah and dear brother of Joyce, Patrick, Anne and the late Rosemary, Ivan and Jim. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson's UK, 3 Wellington Park, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

KAVANAGH (née Boyle), Elizabeth (Beth), 11th November 2020, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 1 Gorteen Crescent, Limavady, loving mother of Mary, Nicola, Siobhan and the late Lorraine, dear mother-in-law of Michael, Brian, Frank and John and a much loved grandmother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only flowers please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

NESS (née Gormley), Kathleen, 9th November 2020 peacefully at Cornfields Care Home, loving wife of the late George (formerly of Rathbeg Drive), loving mother of George, Dominic, Colette and the late Margaret, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear mother-in-law of Eithne, Pat and James. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family Flowers only please. Donations in llieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice , Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KNIGHT (née Saint), Alison Louise, November, 9, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 45th year formerly of 56 Gortin Meadows, Newbuildings) dear wife of Collin, much loved mum of Cameron and Kyle, loving daughter of the late Frances and Tom Saint. In accordance with Government guidelines, funeral is restricted to immediate family only, Service of Thanksgiving for her life in D. & R. Hay and Sons Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Thursday 12th November at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (family and close friends are invited to spend time together between 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, friends are also welcome to stand along the route whilst maintaining social distancing on Thursday). Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Northern Ireland Kidney Patients Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (as per above address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends, neighbours and entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

QUIGLEY (née McKinley), Margaret Elizabeth (Lily), 10th November 2020 peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home. Formerly of Blackburn Crescent. Beloved wife of the late Sandy, a loving mother of Samuel, Linda (Callaghan), June (Baldrick), Kenneth and the late Gordon, dear mother in law of David and Michelle. Devoted grandmother of Victoria, Laura, Kathryn, Sandy, Maisie, Taylor, Orion and Saron and a great grandmother of Alexander. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely funeral home on Thursday 12th November at 1.30pm for a private burial in Redcastle Church of Ireland Cemetery, where in accordance with government Covid guidelines numbers are strictly restricted to the immediate family at the graveside. Friends welcome to stand along the route and pay their respect while social distancing. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7BH Safe in the arms of Jesus

MILLER M.B.E., William Alexander (Lexie), November 9, 2020 Peacefully at his home 16 Clements Court, Waterside (in his 91st year), much loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lila), devoted father of Adrian and Vanessa, loving father-in-law of Stuart, adored grandfather of Jonathan, Lucy and Sophie, dearest brother of Hugo, Connelly, Jean, Jack and the late Muriel. In accordance with Government guidelines, funeral and wake are restricted to immediate family only. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday 13th November at 11.00 a.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St. Columb's Cathedral at 11.30 a.m., followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (friends are welcome to stand along the route whilst maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columb's Cathedral (Restoration Fund) c/o Very Rev Dean Stewart, "The Deanery", 30 Bishop Street, Londonderry, BT48 6PP (All enquiries to D. & R. Hay and Sons Funeral Directors 02871 312567) Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended.

QUIGG, John, 10th November 2020, beloved son of the late John and Mairead, dear brother of Patricia (O’Neill) and the late James, Joseph, Kathleen (McCloskey), Brian and his twin Ambrose, 4 Beechleigh Park, Eglinton. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Tamnaherin on Thursday at 10 am. Sadly, funeral is restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WATTERSON (née McKinney) – November 9, 2020 (suddenly) as the result of an accident, Helen, 4 Quarry Road, Knockloughrim. Dearly beloved wife of Trevor, loving and devoted mother of Lorraine, Keith and David, dear mother-in-law of Warren, Vicky and Nikki, also a much loved granny and a dearly loved sister of Elizabeth and her husband Richard. Unfortunately, house and funeral are strictly private due to current government guidelines. Helen’s funeral cortége will make its way along Quarry Road and the Ballinacross Road on Friday, November 13 at 1:15pm (approx.) allowing friends and family the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Children's Heartbeat Trust, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sister and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

WHYTE (née Gibson), Muriel Elizabeth, 9th November 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady. Dearly loved wife of the late Rev. Victor Whyte, mother of Derek and Sheena, mother-in-law of Gill and Alan, grandmother of Joy, Henhry, Sipho, Sihle and Nzuzo and step-grandmother of Matthew, Naomi and Peter. House and funeral private. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm to Macosquin Presbyterian Church. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Faith Mission C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. “Be still and know that I am God.” Psalm 46:10