Derry death notices - Tuesday, November 10, 2020

KELLY (née Box), Marie Louise (Mary-Lou), 6th November 2020 beloved wife of Tony, 9 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Tony Jnr, Karen, Adrian and the late Fiona, mother-in-law of Sharon, Kieran and Colette, much loved grandmother of Jonathan, Paula, Kieran and Laila and dear sister of Fred. Sadly house and funeral private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CURRAN (née Whoriskey), Mary (May). R.I.P. 8th November 2020 Peacefully at her home 22 Larkhill, Derry BT48 8AT. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P. (former editor of Derry Journal), Loving mother of Moira, Deirdre, Nuala, John, Frank, Chris, Oonagh, and Geraldine, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late Ann Norris R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family. Those wishing to pay their respects to Mary may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from her home on Wednesday11th at 10.40am at for Requiem Mass at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Steelstown followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Saint Vincent de Paul 34a William Street, Derry, BT48 6ET. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

BURKE, (Née DUFFY). 8TH November, 2020, suddenly, at Altnagelvin Hospital, ELIZABETH, formerly 85 Main St., Claudy, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Bernadette and mother in law of John O'Neill, greatly loved grandmother of Cathal, Shauna (McGuire), Niall, Katherine(Stuart), and her grandsons in law and grand daughters in law and all her great grand children. RIP. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the House, Funeral and Committal are strictly private, for family only. Those wishing to show respect to Elizabeth should line the route from the Church, suitably distanced, as she is taken to her place of rest. Elizabeth will repose in St Patrick's Church, Claudy tonight, 9th November, until Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment will follow immediately after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Craigbane. FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY, PLEASE, WITH DONATIONS IN LIEU TO FOYLE HOSPICE, 61 CULMORE RD., DERRY, BT48 8JE..

NESS (nee Gormley) Kathleen, 9th November 2020 peacefully at Cornfields Care Home, loving wife of the late George (formerly of Rathbeg Drive), loving mother of George, Dominic, Colette and the late Margaret, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear mother-in-law of Eithne, Pat and James. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family Flowers only please. Donations in llieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice , Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CUNNINGHAM (née Somerville) - November 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Mary (May) in her 102nd year, loving Wife of the late Samuel, formerly of The Beeches, Upperlands, much loved Mother of Freda, Brian and Nigel and a dearly loved Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. House and funeral strictly private, due to Government restrictions. May's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, November 11th at 1.00pm (approx.) and travel via Hall Street, Maghera and Upperlands for Family and Friends wishing to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tamlaght O'Crilly Upper Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by her loving Family and Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

ALLEN, November 9th 2020, passed away peacefully at his own home surrounded by his loving family, William Loughrey,

76 Drumalief Road, Limavady. Dear partner of Ann, loving father of Olsen, devoted grandfather of Amanda, Lesley, and Aimee, loving great grandfather of Kelsie, Skye, Carter, Willow and Heidi. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to William the corteage will leave his family home on Wednesday at 1.30pm and travelling to Derramore Presbyterian Church Burying ground. (Please practice social distancing). Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Waterside Hospital and forward to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family.

GARDINER (née McCahon) – called home November 6, 2020 (peacefully) at Milesian Manor Care Home, Magherafelt, Jeannie (Jean), formerly of Rose Gardens, Carrickfergus. Dearly beloved wife of the late William James (Jim), loving and devoted mother of William, Hazel (Caldwell), John and Anne (Welsh), dear mother-in-law of Susan, Richard, Linda and Colin, much loved grandmother of Andrew, John, Andrew, Jaimie and Stephen and dearest great-grandmother of Hamish and Charlie. Funeral cortége will make its way along Station Road, Castledawson in the direction of Annaghmore Road, on Wednesday, November 11 at 11.30am (approx.) and then along Devenish Drive and Cashel Drive, Monkstown at 12.15pm (approx.) allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Action Cancer, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. "Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever" Psalm 125 v 1.

WELSH, November 9th 2020, passed away peacefully at his own home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Terence Patrick, (Terry), 4 Clovervale, Limavady. Much loved husband of Mary, loving father of the late Fiona, dear brother of Gerry, Bill, Marie , Tanya and the late Veronica and Isobel. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Terry the cortege will leave the family home on Wednesday at 11.20pm travelling to Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Royal British legion (Limavady Branch) and forward to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife also the Welsh Family Circle and Graham family Circle.

MITCHELL (née McLaughlin), Paula. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paula Mitchell Née McLaughlin peacefully at home on the 8th of November 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 89A Roemill Gardens , Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene & Margaret R.I.P and loving mother of Sarah and Emma. Much loved sister of Rose, Mary, Connie, Veronica, Joan, Patrick, Lucy, Sheila, Dessie, Eugene, Patricia, Claire and Dominic. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the family home is strictly private. Funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th of November leaving her late residence at 9.30am for 10 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The numbers in the church and the church grounds are strictly limited as per the recent government guidelines. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady pray for her.