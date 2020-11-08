Derry death notices - Monday, November 9, 2020

NIXON, George, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of George Nixon, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 8th of November 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Ann, Margaret, George, Bernie, Liz, Jim and Janet. Loving grandfather of Conor, Ryan, Emma and Jessica. A much loved father-in-law, brother and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home, George's remains will leave the chapel of rest via his late home 93 Creggan Heights at 5pm on Monday 9th November to repose overnight in St. Mary's Church, Creggan followed by requiem mass on Tuesday 10th November at 10am, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be private for family only. George's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

BRADLEY, Josephine, 6th November 2020, (formerly of Brookdale Park) loving mother of Chloe, Hannah and Calum, daughter of Eugene and Bernie, much loved nanny of Lailah and Evie, dear sister of Sean, Eugene, Catherine, Erin, David and Jessica and a very dear aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McELHINNEY, 5th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PAUL (SCOTCH PAUL, late of Harty Court), loving father of Kyle, beloved son of the late Patrick and Janet, dear and loving brother of Patrick, Tam, Danny, Gerry, Angela and the late Baby Patrick, Jim and Peter. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to then ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

SLEVIN (née Kelly), Eleanora (Nelly), 7th November 2020 peacefully at her daughter Karen’s home, in the tender loving care of her family in her 98th year (formerly of Clarence House, Northland Road) beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Hugo, Karen, Paul, Clare and Michael, mother-in-law of Bob and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Much loved and will be greatly missed.

SHIELS - November 8th 2020, at Antrim Area Hospital, Desmond James (Dessie), dearly loved Husband of Ellen, 20 Crew Road, Maghera, much loved Father of Robert and Richard and his Partner Nadine, devoted Grandfather of Grace and Rebecca and a dear Brother of Trevor, Aubrey and Mervyn. House and funeral strictly private, due to Government restrictions. Dessie's funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday, November 14th at 11.20 am (approx.) and travel along Station Road and Meeting House Avenue; Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, Cancer Research and NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle. "At home with the Lord".

DEEHAN, Desmond Joseph, 8th November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Maureen, 19 Stoneywood, loving father of David, Simon and Ruth, much loved papa of Clare, John, Matthew, Christopher and Susannah and dear brother of Joyce, Patrick, Anne and the late Rosemary, Ivan and Jim. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson's UK, 3 Wellington Park, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

O'CONNELL (née McLaughlin), May. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of May O’Connell Née McLaughlin (Moyse). peacefully at home on 8th of November 2020, May she rest in peace. Late of 53 Irish Green Street, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Charlie and the late John Lynch R.I.P. Loving mother of Shaun, Anne Murphy, Lorraine O’Connell and the late Charles R.I.P. Eldest of 10, a dear sister of Jean, Margaret, Joe, Irene, Geraldine, Patsy and the late Dan, Billy and Brian R.I.P. Much loved Grandmother to Charlene, John, Shauna, Marie-Anne, Ursula, Shannon, Carla Jane, Grace and Gerard, Great Grandmother and Aunt. Fond mother in law to Fidelma, Patrick and Gerard. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the family home is strictly private. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road Dungiven BT474NQ), viewing from 6pm to 8pm tonight. Funeral will take place on Monday 9th of November leaving her late residence at 2.10pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The numbers in the church and the church grounds are strictly limited as per the recent government guidelines. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

MITCHELL (née McLaughlin) Paula. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paula Mitchell Née McLaughlin peacefully at home on the 8th of November 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 89A Roemill Gardens , Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene & Margaret R.I.P and loving mother of Sarah and Emma. Much loved sister of Rose, Mary, Connie, Veronica, Joan, Patrick, Lucy, Sheila, Dessie, Eugene, Patricia, Claire and Dominic. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the family home is strictly private. Funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th of November leaving her late residence at 9.30am for 10 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The numbers in the church and the church grounds are strictly limited as per the recent government guidelines. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady pray for her.