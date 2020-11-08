Derry death notices - Sunday, November 8, 2020

O’HAGAN, Marian, (Nee Barr) 6th November 2020 at Altnagalvin Hospital, beloved wife of Danny, Loving Mother of Damien. Dear daughter of the late Nellie and William, much loved sister of Gerald and the late Josephine. Funeral from her home 123 St Eithnes Park on Sunday at 8.40am to St Marys Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 9am interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family Flowers only, if wished donations in Lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. Funeral and wake private due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Funeral Mass can be view via the following link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Please adhere to Government guidelines and ensure Social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

DEVENNEY (née Woods), Sarah Jane (Sally), November 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in the tender loving care of her family formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade in her 83rd year late of Drean House, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal ) much loved and devoted mother of Maurice, Anne, Violet, Carol and James, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Winston and Billy. Funeral service in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday 10th November at 11.15am in accordance with Government guidelines the Funeral Service is restricted to immediate family ( leaving the Funeral Home via Harkness Gardens in Brigade at approx 11.45am, friends and family are invited to stand along the route whilst maintaining social distancing ), followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 24, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A,Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her neighbours and entire family circle Peace after suffering.

SCOTT – 7th November 2020, peacefully at her home 30 Brown Drive, Maghera, ALBERTA devoted mother of Amanda and the late Maxine. Beloved sister of Eleanor, May, Jacqueline and Ian. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care (cheques made payable to Marie Curie) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT515HS. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and family circle. ‘When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, though shalt lie down, and thy sleep shall be sweet.’ Proverbs 3 v 24.

WATSON, David, 6th November 2020 beloved husband of May, 77 Elmgrove and formerly of Carrickfergus, loving father of Stephen, Alistair, Caroline and Brendan and a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Joseph, Elizabeth, Anne and the late George. Sadly funeral strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

KELLY (née Box), Marie Louise (Mary-Lou), 6th November 2020 beloved wife of Tony, 9 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Tony Jnr, Karen and Adrian, mother-in-law of Sharon, Kieran and Colette, much loved grandmother of Jonathan, Paula, Kieran and Laila and dear sister of Fred. Sadly house and funeral private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LAMBERTON (née O'Hagan), Joan, 6th November peacefully at home, 79 Tamnaherin Road, Eglinton, beloved wife of Ian, loving mother of Paul, Christopher and Timothy, devoted grandmother of Theo and Myla, daughter of the late Frank and Joan (42 Deanfield Park, Limavady Road, Waterside) and dear sister of Francis, Fr. Eugene, Mura, Fr. Martin and Martina. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Lord help me in my need. Banish my fears. Increase my faith. Hold me in Thy love and fill me with your peace. Deliver me from sin and grant me your Holy Blessing. Amen. Saints of God come to our aid. All saints of Ireland pray for her.

HOGG, Edgar Alexander, November 6, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Care Home, (in the tender loving care of his family formerly of 25, Rossdale, Waterside, in his 94th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily), much loved father of David, Janet and George, loving father-in-law of Bryan and Kim, adored grandfather of Naomi, Rachel, Sarah, Stephen, Hannah, Katie and Matthew, great-grandfather of Beth, Aiden, Molly and Ellie. Funeral Service in D& R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ at 2.00pm on Sunday 8th November followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to the immediate family.

(Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Daleview Comfort Fund, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, (above address) Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of Life’s true gentlemen, Peace is yours, memories ours

GARDINER (née McCahon) – called home November 6, 2020 (peacefully) at Milesian Manor Care Home, Magherafelt, Jeannie (Jean), formerly of Rose Garden’s, Carrickfergus. Dearly beloved wife of the late William James (Jim), loving and devoted mother of William, Hazel (Caldwell), John and Anne (Welsh), dear mother-in-law of Susan, Richard, Linda and Colin, much loved grandmother of Andrew, John, Andrew, Jaimie and Stephen and dearest great-grandmother of Hamish and Charlie. Funeral arrangements later. ‘Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever’ Psalm 125 v 1.