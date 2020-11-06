Derry death notices - Saturday, November 7, 2020

DEVENNEY (née Woods), Sarah Jane (Sally), November 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade in her 83rd year) much loved and devoted mother of Maurice, Anne, Violet, Carol and James, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Winston and Billy. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to W.H& S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 24, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A,Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Funeral arrangements later. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her neighbours and entire family circle. Peace after suffering

McMULLAN, Janet Elizabeth, 6th November 2020 at home, 43 Benevenagh Drive. Beloved mother of Nicholas and Jonathan, loving daughter of Ella and the late William, a dear sister of Karen and the late Trevor. A private family funeral will take place on Monday 9th November in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

HOGG, Edgar Alexander, November 6, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Care Home, (in the tender loving care of his family formerly of 25, Rossdale, Waterside, in his 94th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) much loved father of David, Janet and George, loving father-in-law of Bryan and Kim, adored grandfather of Naomi, Rachel, Sarah, Stephen, Hannah, Katie and Matthew, great-grandfather of Beth, Aiden, Molly and Ellie. Funeral Service in D& R Hay, & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ at 2.00pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to the immediate family. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Daleview Comfort Fund, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, (above address) Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle One of Life’s true gentlemen, Peace is yours, memories ours.

HOLMES, Mark, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mark Holmes peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 6th of November 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 36 Gortenanima, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Paula and devoted father to Ruairí and Jude. Loving son of Kathleen and much loved brother of Christine, Sarah and Liam.

Fond son in law of Bridgeen and Harry Deehan and dear brother in law of Nikki, Damien, Christian, Chris, Aoife and Ciaran.

A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ICU Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Jude pray for him.

O’DRISCOLL, 6th November 2020, peacefully at his home, COLMAN (late of Foxhill and formerly of Berrings, Co. Cork), beloved husband of Betty, dear son of May and the late Noel, loving brother of Mary, Claire, Donal, James, John, Kieran, Grainne, Noel, Aidan, Fiona and Aisling. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

RUTHERFORD Violet Isobel 6th November 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Victor, a dear mother of the late Barbara, a loving gran of Gary and Julie and their spouses Nic and Rob, and a devoted great-gran (Gg) of Flynn and Jack. A private family funeral will take place on Monday 9th November at Altnagelvin Cemetery due to the Covid Pandemic.

All enquiries to Adair And Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Will be sadly missed by her loving family and her two dogs Mischa and Daisy. Don’t forget, somewhere between hello and goodbye there was love, so much love.

PATTERSON, Rev Professor Joseph Robinson (Robin) November, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of 37, Trench Road, Londonderry in his 88th year) loving brother of the late Stewart, Violet, May and Norma, dearest uncle of Timothy and partner Rosemary. Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the graveside of Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church on Saturday 7th November, at 2.00pm. Friends and family are welcome to stand along the route, and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations to Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Trevor Magee, 40, Gortree Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 4AP or Lismacarol Mission Hall, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

HILMAN - November 6th 2020 (very peacefully) at his home, 35 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, Eric, dearly beloved Husband of Phyllis, much loved Father of David, Ian, Alastair and Miranda, a dear Father-in-Law of Claire, Marlene, Martine and Alan, devoted Grandfather of Sara, Lisa, Gemma, Alan, Rachel, Emma, Lauren, Luke, Josh, Marisa, Zara and Matthew, Great Grandfather of Michael, Kayla, Shana, Callie, Jay, Poppy, Tahlia, Evie, Miles, Claragh, Grace, Mollie, Amber, Ezra, Madison and Grayson and dearest Brother of Lily, Raymond, William, Stephen and the late Joe, Robert and Sylvia. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Eric's funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday, November 8th at 2.00pm (approx.) and travel along Duntibryan Road and Wood Road to his own Church; Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilcronaghan Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 6th November 2020. Peacefully at Hospital John R.I.P. beloved husband of the recently deceased Mary; loving father of Michael, Mary (O’Brien), John Joe, Bernie (Lagan) and Paul and dear brother of Rose (Bradley), Brigid (McKenna) and the recently deceased Michael and Dan. John’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 21 Moneysallin Road, on Sunday at 2:20pm for 3pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to John may do so along the funeral route to the Church, observing social distancing at all times. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

KELLY, nee Steele (Magherafelt) 5th November 2020 Anne R.I.P. late of Marina Nursing home 10 Beechgrove Heights, beloved wife of Owen and loving mother of Kieran Brian and Martin, dear sister of Christine Neyenhuizen, Kathleen Franklin and the late James Steele and Jean Nelson. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Sunday at 2.45pm arriving Church of Our Lady of the Assumption at 3.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 9th November 2020 at 11.00am via webcam at https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughters in law Caitriona, Giulia, Lucy, grandchildren Aidan, Tiago, Elena, Conor and Niamh, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

McCAUL, Michael (Mickey), 5th November 2020 peacefully at his home, 45 Marlborough Street, beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Rosemary, Martin, Michael, Eamonn, Kevin and Catherine, father-in-law of Charlie, Cora, Carly and Teresa, son of the late Patrick and Rose McCaul (Fanad Drive) and a much loved grandfather and brother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCORMICK, Darren, 1st November 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Elmvale), beloved husband of Colleen, much loved father of Hannah and Jamie, dear son of Edgar and Bridie (Sunbeam Terrace), loving brother of the late Ian and Gavin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and close friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN, Francis, R.I.P. 4th November 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Ethel, loving father of Paul, Daniel, Teresa, and Seamus. A much loved brother of Angela, Aidan, and the late Seamus R.I.P. Dear son of the late Joe and Tess R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family only please. Those wishing to pay their respects to Francis may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). His funeral will leave from his home; 29 Lettershandoney BT47 3HY on Saturday 7th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church Tamnaherin followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ERNE, James (Jim), 3rd November 2020, beloved husband of the late Maureen, 12 Pelham Road, Knightsbridge, loving father of Kevin, Tony and Fiona and dear grandfather of John, James, Meabh, Ciara, Orla and Aidan. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McNANEY (Moneymore) 4th November 2020 Suddenly, but peacefully at Causeway Hospital. Stephen R.I.P. Adoring father of Sean and Shannon, loving partner of Mary, beloved son of Marie and the late Gerald (Gerry) and brother of Gearoid, Mary and the late Patrick and Helen. Funeral from his childrens home 5 Fort View Moneyneena BT45 7DB on Saturday 7th November at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, partner, brother, sister, nephews, friends and entire family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).