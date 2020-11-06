Derry death notices - Friday, November 6, 2020

McCAUL, Michael (Mickey), 5th November 2020 peacefully at his home, 45 Marlborough Street, beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Rosemary, Martin, Michael, Eamonn, Kevin and Catherine, father-in-law of Charlie, Cora, Carly and Teresa, son of the late Patrick and Rose McCaul (Fanad Drive) and a much loved grandfather and brother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCORMICK, Darren, 1st November 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Elmvale), beloved husband of Colleen, much loved father of Hannah and Jamie, dear son of Edgar and Bridie (Sunbeam Terrace), loving brother of the late Ian and Gavin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and close friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN, Francis, R.I.P. 4th November 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Ethel, loving father of Paul, Daniel, Teresa, and Seamus. A much loved brother of Angela, Aidan, and the late Seamus R.I.P. Dear son of the late Joe and Tess R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family only please. Those wishing to pay their respects to Francis may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). His funeral will leave from his home; 29 Lettershandoney BT47 3HY on Saturday 7th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church Tamnaherin followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ERNE, James (Jim), 3rd November 2020, beloved husband of the late Maureen, 12 Pelham Road, Knightsbridge, loving father of Kevin, Tony and Fiona and dear grandfather of John, James, Meabh, Ciara, Orla and Aidan. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McNANEY (Moneymore) 4th November 2020 Suddenly, but peacefully at Causeway Hospital. Stephen R.I.P. Adoring father of Sean and Shannon, loving partner of Mary, beloved son of Marie and the late Gerald (Gerry) and brother of Gearoid, Mary and the late Patrick and Helen. Funeral from his childrens home 5 Fort View Moneyneena BT45 7DB on Saturday 7th November at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, partner, brother, sister, nephews, friends and entire family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

COYLE (née Longwill), 4th November 2020, peacefully at her home, after a short illness, ROSE (late of Larkhill), beloved wife of Bosco, loving mother of Kieran, Dermot, Emma and Fergal, devoted grandmother of Oran, Malachy, Eimear, Enya, Ronan, Éabha, Aoife, Clodagh, Caelan and Caragh, eldest sister of James, Ronald, Elaine, Patrick and Yvonne, and mother-in-law of Leona, Gerard, Michelle, Leann. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCOY, née Laverty (Moneyglass) 4th November 2020 died peacefully at home, Charlotte R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Jack and devoted mother of John, Oliver, Máire (Elliott), Pauline (McIntosh) and Kenny. Dear sister of Anne Redmond and the late Mary Laverty and Phonsie Agnew. Mother in law of Ursula, Shane, Johnny and Sinead. Loving granny of Ryan, Hannah, Niamh, Seanie, Canice, Jack, Molly, Emily, Malachi and baby Céin. Funeral from her home 8 Loughbeg Road on Friday 6th November at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. St Cecilia pray for her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

O'KANE (McGuinness), Margaret, 4th November 2020 at Edenvale Care Centre, beloved wife of the late Geordie (formerly of St Annes Gardens, Greysteel, loving mother of Brian, Colm, George, Thomas and Nora and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Edenvale Care Centre, Patient’s Comfort Fund 1-7 Edenvale, Edenmore Road, Limavady, Co Derry, BT49 0RF. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STERRITT, Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) November 3, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home. Betty (formerly of Drumbane Gardens, Caw) beloved aunt of Olivia, Norman, Alistair, Ian and Wes. Funeral service in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home on Friday at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. (In accordance with Government guidelines funeral service is restricted to the immediate family) Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to N. I. Cancer Care c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Safe in the arms of Jesus

ORR (née Gilmore), Jeannie (Jean), 2nd November 2020 peacefully at home 20 Curlew Way, beloved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of Lynne and Trevor, dear mother in law of Paul and a devoted grandmother of Adam. A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely funeral home, Foyle Road on Friday 6th November followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Christ Church c/o Miss R Wilson 8 Richmond Crescent BT48 7PQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Peace, Perfect Peace.