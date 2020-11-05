Derry death notices - Thursday, November 5, 2020

COYLE (née Longwill), 4th November 2020, peacefully at her home, after a short illness, ROSE (late of Larkhill), beloved wife of Bosco, loving mother of Kieran, Dermot, Emma and Fergal, devoted grandmother of Oran, Malachy, Eimear, Enya, Ronan, Éabha, Aoife, Clodagh, Caelan and Caragh, eldest sister of James, Ronald, Elaine, Patrick and Yvonne, and mother-in-law of Leona, Gerard, Michelle, Leann. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

KEAVENEY (née Dunn), Gillian, 3rd November 2020 died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital aged 80. Beloved wife of Martin, 19 Hatmore Park, loving mother to Siobhan and Pól, mother-in-law to Eddie, much loved grandmother of Conor, Marc, Ronan and Clare, great-grandmother of Faye and Fionn and dear sister of the late Jeffrey and Gerald Dunn. Removal from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday for Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral on Friday. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Our Lady of Mount Carmel pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her and may she rest in peace.

RANKIN November 4th, 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Robert James (Joe), 15 Kinnyglass Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Sandra, Willis, Cynthia, Trevor, Deborah, Ashley and Darryl and a loving father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please donations in lieu by making cheques payable to Aghadowey Parish Church c/o Miss Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. 'Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.'

McALLISTER, Suzanne, 4th November 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 25 Stoneburn Place, Curryneirin, beloved daughter of Barney and the late Anne and loving sister of Paul, Brendan and Gary. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

REID, Mary Kate, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Kate Reid, peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home on the 4th of November 2020. Formerly of the Good Shepherd Sisters and Strabane, Co. Tyrone. May she rest in peace. Mary Kate's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 5th of November at 10.30am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columb's Church, Chapel Rd, burial immediately afterwards in the Ardmore Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral will be strictly private. Mary Kate's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6Bm0LzxTcmZpiODST-TpA? On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

McCOY, née Laverty (Moneyglass) 4th November 2020 died peacefully at home, Charlotte R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Jack and devoted mother of John, Oliver, Máire (Elliott), Pauline (McIntosh) and Kenny. Dear sister of Anne Redmond and the late Mary Laverty and Phonsie Agnew. Mother in law of Ursula, Shane, Johnny and Sinead. Loving granny of Ryan, Hannah, Niamh, Seanie, Canice, Jack, Molly, Emily, Malachi and baby Céin. Funeral from her home 8 Loughbeg Road on Friday 6th November at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. St Cecilia pray for her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

O'KANE (McGuinness), Margaret, 4th November 2020 at Edenvale Care Centre, beloved wife of the late Geordie (formerly of St Annes Gardens, Greysteel, loving mother of Brian, Colm, George, Thomas and Nora and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Edenvale Care Centre, Patient’s Comfort Fund 1-7 Edenvale, Edenmore Road, Limavady, Co Derry, BT49 0RF. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CASSIDY (nee Devine), Mary, 3rd November 2020, beloved wife of the late James, 4 Shore Road, Greysteel, loving mother of Alanna, Paul, Brenda and the late Adrian, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Michael. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coroanvirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STERRITT, Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) November 3, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home. Betty (formerly of Drumbane Gardens, Caw) beloved aunt of Olivia, Norman, Alistair, Ian and Wes. Funeral service in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home on Friday at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. (In accordance with Government guidelines funeral service is restricted to the immediate family) Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to N. I. Cancer Care c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Safe in the arms of Jesus

CLARKE, 2nd November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICK (PAT, late of Belvoir Park), beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Jacinta, Yvonne, Laura, Paul and the late Pat, devoted grandfather of Carolyn, Rachel, Eva, Niamh, Aoife, Dearvhla and Julian and great-grandfather of Ava, Aodhán and Rían, dear and loving brother of John, Nellie and the late Jim and father-in-law of Barry, Keith, Nadine and the late Eddie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family. For those wishing to pay their respects to Pat, the funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10am on Thursday the 5th November. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DEVINE, Claudy, 3rd November, 2020, (peacefully, though suddenly,) at Foyle Hospice, James (Jim), formerly of 2 Faughan View Park, Claudy, Co Derry., beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Kathleen (Doherty) and Sean, father in law of Kevin and Pauline and much loved grandad of Aisling (Boland) and Martin Doherty, brother of Maureen (O'Connor), and the late Anna Deighan, Bridie Crossan, Willie and John. RIP. Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Claudy, at 11am on Thursday 5th and can be streamed live on mcmedia.tv/St Patrick's Church,Claudy. (link below) Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Interment will take place to Christ The King Church Cemetery, Gortahork, Co. Donegal immediately after. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 crisis the wake and funeral will be strictly private to close family and friends only.

ORR (née Gilmore), Jeannie (Jean), 2nd November 2020 peacefully at home 20 Curlew Way, beloved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of Lynne and Trevor, dear mother in law of Paul and a devoted grandmother of Adam. A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely funeral home, Foyle Road on Friday 6th November followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Christ Church c/o Miss R Wilson 8 Richmond Crescent BT48 7PQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Peace, Perfect Peace.