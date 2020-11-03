Derry death notices - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

WILSON, 2nd. November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, HENRY, (Harry, late of Moss Park, Derry, formerly of Whiteabbey, Belfast) beloved husband of the late Joan, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle, Derry and Belfast. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. At Rest.

CLARKE, 2nd November 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICK (PAT, late of Belvoir Park), beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Jacinta, Yvonne, Laura, Paul and the late Pat, devoted grandfather of Carolyn, Rachel, Eva, Niamh, Aoife, Dearvhla and Julian and great-grandfather of Ava, Aodhán and Rían, dear and loving brother of John, Nellie and the late Jim and father-in-law of Barry, Keith, Nadine and the late Eddie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family. For those wishing to pay their respects to Pat, the funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10am on Thursday the 5th November. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DEVINE, Claudy, 3rd November, 2020, (peacefully, though suddenly,) at Foyle Hospice, James (Jim), formerly of 2 Faughan View Park, Claudy, Co Derry., beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Kathleen (Doherty) and Sean, father in law of Kevin and Pauline and much loved grandad of Aisling (Boland) and Martin Doherty, brother of Maureen (O'Connor), and the late Anna Deighan, Bridie Crossan, Willie and John. RIP. Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Claudy, at 11am on Thursday 5th and can be streamed live on mcmedia.tv/St Patrick's Church,Claudy. (link below) Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Interment will take place to Christ The King Church Cemetery, Gortahork, Co. Donegal immediately after. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 crisis the wake and funeral will be strictly private to close family and friends only.

KYLE: 2nd November 2020, unexpectedly, at his home 75 Culnady Road, Upperlands, Robert Alexander, dearly beloved husband of the late Anna, much loved father of Alexander, Anne, John, Jayne and Keith, dear father-in-law of Sharon, Olive, Robin and Gillian and a loving grandfather. House and funeral private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Culnady Presbyterian Church online at mcmullanfunerals.com or c/o James McMullan & Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea, BT51 5QU. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and entire family circle. 'At Home with the Lord.'

ORR (née Gilmore), Jeannie (Jean), 2nd November 2020 peacefully at home 20 Curlew Way, beloved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of Lynne and Trevor, dear mother in law of Paul and a devoted grandmother of Adam. A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely funeral home, Foyle Road on Friday 6th November followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Christ Church c/o Miss R Wilson 8 Richmond Crescent BT48 7PQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Peace, Perfect Peace.

KILLEN (née Fitzpatrick), 2nd November 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, after an illness bravely borne, KATHLEEN, (Vonnie, late of Lecky Road), beloved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Lorraine, Deirdre and Laura, devoted grandmother of Lauren, Chloe, Caelia, Eoin, Paul, Aaron and the late Cáomhán and great-grandmother of Sofia, and a dear and loving mother-in-law of Paul and John. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

O'CONNOR, (Magherafelt) 2nd November 2020. John (Jackie) R.I.P. 7 Highfield Crescent, beloved husband of Noeleen and loving father of Cormac, David, Helen and Lorcan, dear grandfather of Erin, Thomas, Marina, Naomi and Tilly, brother of Harry, Fr Paddy, Brendan, Sheila, Rose, Kathleen and the late Jamesie and Peter. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home, Garden Street on Wednesday 4th November at 12.45pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St John Milltown, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

McGRATH (Kilrea) 3rd November 2020. Peacefully at home Charlie (BEM) R.I.P. beloved husband of Margaret; loving father of Patricia (Doole), Cathal, Martin and the late Joan and cherished granda of Nicole, Shaun, Arya and Connie. Charlie’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 6 Portna Road, on Thursday at approx. 11:20 am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Colette and Mary, Patricia’s partner Declan, grandchildren and the entire McGrath and McKay family circles. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

CANHAM. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philomena (Catherine) Canham, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice on the 2nd of November 2020. May she rest in peace. Devoted mother of Margaret and Maurice. A much loved grandmother of Alastair, Molly, and Olivia. Dearest mother-in-law of Mark and Leo. Loving sister of May and Billy. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Philomena's remains will be reposing at her late home 3 Iniscarn Court, funeral leaving from there on Wednesday 4th of November at 9.30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Marys Church, Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Philomena's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her. St. Martin Pray For Her. To Know Her Was To Love Her.

DEEHAN, 1st November 2020 peacefully at his home, Alexander House, John (Jackie), formerly of 36 Westland Street, beloved son of the late James and Letitia, loving brother of Eileen, Kevin, Charles, Brian, Isobel, Owen, Letitia and the late James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

JARVIS, Romaine, 29th October 2020 at home, 45 Glenside Road, beloved sister of Carson and Donna, a dear sister-in-law and a loving aunt and great-aunt (Bristol and Washington D.C.) A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Wednesday 4th November, 2020. Peace, perfect peace.

McGONIGLE, Cornelius (Corney). R.I.P. 1st November 2020 Peacefully at his home: 25 Sistrakeel Road, Glack BT49 9JN. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lizzie), loving father of Jacqueline O’Hara, Adrian, Fiona McGilligan, Seamus and Donna McDaid, dear father-in-law of Malachy O’Hara, Collette McGonigle, and Ricky McDaid and a much loved grandfather of Paul, Kerry, Michael, Ryan, Lisa, Clare, Martin, and Alicia. Dear brother of the late Margaret and Nellie. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral is strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects to Corney may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). His funeral will leave from his home on Wednesday 4th at 10.55am travelling via Tartnakilly Road for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio pray for him.

GRANT (nee McIVOR), Kathleen, 1st November 2020 R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Jimmy, 20 Plantation Road, Ballykelly, dear sister of the late Winifred, Jane, John, Vincent, Tommy, Paddy, Eileen, Bridie, Mary, Mickey and Ann and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs John Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CASKEY, nee Heaveron (Maghera) 1st November 2020 Eileen R.I.P 60 Sunnyside Park, beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Patricia (Cunningham), Eileen (McGuigan), Maggie (McElhone), Bernie Caskey, Joan (Bradley), Paddy, Donna (Smith), Paul and Rita Caskey, dear sister of the late William, Martha, Kathleen, Mary, Margaret, Roseann and Nelly. Funeral cortege from McCusker Bros Funeral Home on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 10.15am via Maghera Town and Glen Road to Church of St. Patrick Glen arriving 10.50am for 11.00am Interment. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandson Elijah, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

BRADLEY, Maghera 1st November 2020, Ellen R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late James and devoted mother of Roisin McNicholl, Siobhan, Sean, Seamus, Eileen Kolbohm and Francis. Much loved daughter of the late Bernard and Rose, and loving sister of Cassie McEldowney, James, Michael, Patsy, Geraldine Donnelly, Mary Corbett and the late Laurence, Brian and Rose. House and funeral will be Strictly Private due to government restrictions (immediate family only). Funeral cortége from her home 24 Halfgayne Rd, BT46 5NZ on Wednesday 4th November at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Granaghan. Travelling along the Gortinure Rd and Moneysharvan Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren Ciara, Oisin, Johnnie, Pauric, James, Tom, Eánan and Faolán, brothers, sisters, sons in law Martin, Brian and Darren, daughters in law Michelle, Noelle and Magdalena, nephews, nieces and family circle.

McNEIL, Gloria, 1st November 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Jonathan, Mary, Trevor, David, Stewart, Donna and the late Margaret. A dear mother-in-law and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th November 2020, due to government guidelines. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Safe in the arms of Jesus.