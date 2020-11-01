Derry death notices - Monday, November 2, 2020

McNEIL, Gloria, 1st November 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Jonathan, Mary, Trevor, David, Stewart, Donna and the late Margaret. A dear mother-in-law and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th November 2020, due to government guidelines. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

DONAGHY, 1st November, 2020, peacefully at Ardlough Care Home, JOHN BRENDAN, late of 490 Glenshane Rd, Claudy, Co. Derry, beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Seamus, Miriam (Mc Mullan), and Brenda (McCartney) and a much loved grandda, RIP. Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Claudy on Tuesday 3rd November, at 11am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only, with donations in lieu to MARIE CURIE, please. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, THE WAKE AND FUNERAL ARE VERY STRICTLY PRIVATE and for immediate family only.

MONK, Kevin, 1st November 2020 beloved husband of Jackie, 9 Carmoney Road, Campsie, loving father of James, Lisa, Michael and Thomas, much loved grandfather of Jack, James, Mason and Maisie and dear son of Jean and the late Mike. House private please. Sadly the funeral is strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

GRAHAM, Culnady and Maghera, 1st November 2020 James Brown (in his 91st Year) Peacefully at Causeway Area hospital. Husband of the late Nancy and devoted father of Robert and Lynnda and loving father in law of Deborah and much loved grandfather of Steven, Simon, Adam, Anthony and Charlotte. Funeral from J A Gormley's funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Maghera on Tuesday 3rd November for 2pm service of remembrance, followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard. Funeral will leave our funeral home following this service for anyone wanting to stand outside and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. House and funeral service strictly private. Unfortunately because of current restrictions the service will be strictly private for immediate family members only. Will be sadly remembered by his son, daughter, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. "Forever in our hearts."

DOHERTY (née Bradley), Helen, 30th October 2020, beloved wife of Martin, 52 Fanad Drive, Creggan loving mother of Ronan, Aisling, Eoin and Ciara, much loved grandmother of Caoimhin, Tori, Caoirse, Jack, Jordy, Erin and Grace and a very dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BRATTON, Margaret Rose. October 31, 2020 Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th year) much loved wife of the late David, devoted mum of Alan, Janet and Fiona, loving mother-in-law of Carol, Paul and Ken, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Maurice and the late Mathena. In accordance with Government Guidelines the funeral is strictly private. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing). Funeral leaving D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Monday at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Brooklands Nursing Home, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (as per the above address). Viewing on Sunday between 1pm - 4pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. "The Lord is my Shepherd".

O'HARA (née McGill), Nan. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Nan O’Hara Née McGill peacefully at home on 31st of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 73 Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Johnny R.I.P and loving mother of Teresa O’Kane, Sheila Mc Cann, Bernadette Nicholl and Colette O’Hara. Devoted Grandmother to Danielle (Barry), Orla, Aisling (Eugene), James, Jessica, Niall, Simon, Rian and Great Grandmother to Ellie and Johnny. Dear sister of Mary, Sheila and the late John R.I.P. Much loved mother in law to Colm, Aidy, Gary and Cameron Cramer. Reposing at her late residence from 2pm tomorrow Sunday , funeral from there on Tuesday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Martin pray for her.

ADAIR, Richard, 27th October, 2020 at home, 4 Landsdowne Road, beloved father of Jamie and Louise and a dear brother of Alan and Stuart. A Family Funeral Service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Tuesday 3rd November at 11am followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Sunday 1st November and Monday 2nd November between the hours of 7.00pm and 9.00pm, in line with government guidelines. Numbers in the Funeral Home will be limited and social distancing will be strictly adhered to. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCLOSKEY, Seamus, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Seamus McCloskey peacefully at Causeway Hospital on 30th October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Edenvale , Limavady Co Derry. Loving son of the late Annie McLaughlin (Evish). Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Stephen, Finbarr and Roisin. Dear brother of Martin, Adrian, Eugene, Fiona and Madonna. Much loved Grandfather to Lee, Taylor, Rebecca and Ella. Funeral on Monday 2nd of November in Christ The King Church Limavady at 11.15am. Funeral cortege will leave from his late residence at 10.50am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Seamus’s home is strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart Of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You.

FAULKNER (Ringsend) 30th October 2020. Peacefully at home Bertie (Thomas Albert) R.I.P. beloved husband of Betty; loving father of Mary, Anne, Gerard, Siobhan and Fiona and cherished grandfather of Niall, Enda, Deaglan, Conan, Keeley, Caitlin and Sean. Brother of Patrick and the late Kathleen, Elizabeth, Charlie and John. Bertie’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 27 Shanlongford Road, on Monday at approx. 10am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.