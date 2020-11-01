Derry death notices - Sunday, November 1, 2020

DOHERTY (née Bradley), Helen, 30th October 2020, beloved wife of Martin, 52 Fanad Drive, Creggan loving mother of Ronan, Aisling, Eoin and Ciara, much loved grandmother of Caoimhin, Tori, Caoirse, Jack, Jordy, Erin and Grace and a very dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SIMPSON, Samuel Kenneth (Ken) 30th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Rossdowney Avenue. Dearly Beloved Husband of Kay. Devoted Father of Keith, Elaine and Ryan. Dear father-in-Law of Joanne, Marshall and Mandy. Loving Grandfather of Holly, Rhys, Emma, Zara, Sam, and Sophie. Family Funeral in Adair and Neely Funeral home on Monday 2nd November Followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Visitors welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home, 10-12 Foyle Road on Sunday 1st November Between 2pm and 4pm in line with Government Guidelines. Donations if desired made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB Deeply regretted by his Loving family Circle.

BRATTON, Margaret Rose. October 31, 2020 Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th year) much loved wife of the late David, devoted mum of Alan, Janet and Fiona, loving mother-in-law of Carol, Paul and Ken, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Maurice and the late Mathena. In accordance with Government Guidelines the funeral is strictly private. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing). Funeral leaving D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Monday at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Brooklands Nursing Home, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (as per the above address). Viewing on Sunday between 1pm - 4pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. "The Lord is my Shepherd".

O'HARA (née McGill), Nan. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Nan O’Hara Née McGill peacefully at home on 31st of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 73 Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Johnny R.I.P and loving mother of Teresa O’Kane, Sheila Mc Cann, Bernadette Nicholl and Colette O’Hara. Devoted Grandmother to Danielle (Barry), Orla, Aisling (Eugene), James, Jessica, Niall, Simon, Rian and Great Grandmother to Ellie and Johnny. Dear sister of Mary, Sheila and the late John R.I.P. Much loved mother in law to Colm, Aidy, Gary and Cameron Cramer. Reposing at her late residence from 2pm tomorrow Sunday , funeral from there on Tuesday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Martin pray for her.

GORDON – 31st October 2020, peacefully at home, Whitehill Park, Limavady, Desmond (Norman), devoted husband of Jean, dear father of Michelle, Timothy and Zoe and grandfather of Abby, Lee, Niamh, Thomas and Eliza. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

CLARKE (4 Riverside, Portglenone) 31st October 2020 (peacefully at home) Patricia RIP, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Anne and much loved sister of Colm and Philip and the late Tommy, Marian, Isa, Patsy, Mick, Kathleen, Betsy, Teresa, John, Tony, Bridie and Raymond . Her remains will be removed from her late residence on Sunday 1st November at 6.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady. Requiem Mass on Monday 2nd November at 11am, please see ( https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts ) followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in the interests of health and safety, Patricia’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Mourners are welcome to line the cortege route either on the evening of her removal to the church or on the morning of her funeral, whilst maintaining social distancing, to pay their respects. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters in law Margaret, Kathleen, Bernadette and Eileen, brother in law Walter, nephews nieces and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

ADAIR, Richard, 27th October, 2020 at home, 4 Landsdowne Road, beloved father of Jamie and Louise and a dear brother of Alan and Stuart. A Family Funeral Service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Tuesday 3rd November at 11am followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Sunday 1st November and Monday 2nd November between the hours of 7.00pm and 9.00pm, in line with government guidelines. Numbers in the Funeral Home will be limited and social distancing will be strictly adhered to. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MULLAN (nee McDonnell). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosaleen Mullan Née McDonnell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 30th of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 61 Mullaghmeash Park Feeny Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Mickey R.I.P. Loving mother of Declan (Honda), Gareth, Gavin, Darren and Blaine. Much loved mother in law to Brenda and Rhonda. Devoted grandmother to Amylee and Aliyah. Dear sister in law of Margaret, Bernadette, Angie, Caroline and late Monica R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Sunday 1st November leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic Rosaleen’s wake is strictly private and the funeral numbers are restricted to immediate family.

Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Ward 25 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

McCLOSKEY, Seamus, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Seamus McCloskey peacefully at Causeway Hospital on 30th October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Edenvale , Limavady Co Derry. Loving son of the late Annie McLaughlin (Evish). Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Stephen, Finbarr and Roisin. Dear brother of Martin, Adrian, Eugene, Fiona and Madonna. Much loved Grandfather to Lee, Taylor, Rebecca and Ella. Funeral on Monday 2nd of November in Christ The King Church Limavady at 11.15am. Funeral cortege will leave from his late residence at 10.50am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Seamus’s home is strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart Of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You.

FAULKNER (Ringsend) 30th October 2020. Peacefully at home Bertie (Thomas Albert) R.I.P. beloved husband of Betty; loving father of Mary, Anne, Gerard, Siobhan and Fiona and cherished grandfather of Niall, Enda, Deaglan, Conan, Keeley, Caitlin and Sean. Brother of Patrick and the late Kathleen, Elizabeth, Charlie and John. Bertie’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 27 Shanlongford Road, on Monday at approx. 10am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 30th October 2020. Peacefully at Hospital Dan R.I.P. beloved husband of Mary and dear brother of Rose (Bradley), John, Brigid (McKenna) and the late Michael. Dan’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 10 Drumard Road, on Sunday at 1:30pm for 2pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Dan may do so along the funeral route to the Church, observing social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SVP or Air Ambulance c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.